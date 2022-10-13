Over 6.7 lakh more students than this year to appear in UP Board exams 2023

A total of 58,67,329 students have registered for high school and intermediate examinations-2023 to be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) aka UP Board, say board officials.

This also means that over 6.74 lakh more students would be appearing in class 10 and 12 exams in 2023 as compared to 2022 edition of the exams, they add. The last date of registration got over on October 10. Of the total registered students, 31,16,458 are for class 10 exam and 27,50,871 for class 12 exams.

In 2021-22 session, a total of 51,92,689 students, including 27,81,654 for class 10 and 24,11,035 for class 12, had registered to appear in the exams. A total of 8,873 examination centres had been set up across the state to conduct the exams.

Earlier, the board had asked schools recognised by it to complete the registration process for class 10 and class 12 between August 8 and August 25. However, the date was extended for a fortnight and authorities had then allowed the schools officials to complete the registrations by September 10.

“However, because of the representation from various sections, the last date for the registration was again extended and this time by a month which ended on October 10,” said secretary, UP Board, Divyakant Shukla.

This year, respective schools have uploaded the educational details of 31,16,458 students, including 31,06,156 regular and 10,302 private ones in class 10. Likewise, another 27,50,871 students, including 25,68,367 regular and 1,82,504 private ones of class 12 too have been uploaded. Thus, records of a total of 58,67,329 have been uploaded on the board’s designated website for the task, officials said.

As per the U.P. Board secretary, all affiliated schools of the board were instructed to upload the information of educational details of their high school and intermediate students on its official website — www.upmsp.edu.in — by October 10.

On October 10, the last date for the registration for class 9 and 11 was also closed by the board. “After the last date of registration, a total of 29,79,856 students have been registered for class 9 whereas a total of 22,58,888 students have been registered for class 11”, the official said. Thus, a total of 52,38,744 students of class 9 and 11 had been registered in the state as of October 10, he added.