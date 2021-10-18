Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Over 60,000 get Covid vaccine jabs in Lucknow in a day
lucknow news

Over 60,000 get Covid vaccine jabs in Lucknow in a day

Over 60,000 doses of Covid vaccine were administered in the state capital on Monday while the health department had arranged over one lakh doses
Till 8pm on Monday, 60,598 Covid vaccine doses had been administered (HT file)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 11:45 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Over 60,000 doses of Covid vaccine were administered in the state capital on Monday while the health department had arranged over one lakh doses. Till 8pm, 60,598 doses had been administered. “Rain restricted many beneficiaries who avoided coming out of their homes,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow.

“We will continue focusing on vaccination in the next two days also just as we did today (Monday). This will help those beneficiaries who had to skip their dose to get the same without delay,” he added. Lucknow has till now administered a total 42,87,909 doses of the vaccine which is maximum among all the districts.

During the day, vaccination picked up late and 21,121 doses were administered between 11am and 1pm. As heavy rain lashed the city late evening and overcast conditions prevailing for the entire day, number of beneficiaries at vaccination centres was fewer than the usual. In the state capital, 354 centres conducted Covid vaccination.

In state, 1,71,9969 doses were administered till 8pm at 15,778 vaccination centres. “Focus will be more upon rural pockets that lag behind urban areas in vaccination coverage,” said Dr Agrawal.

RELATED STORIES

UP crosses 12-cr Covid vaccination mark

LUCKNOW Covid vaccination in Uttar Pradesh crossed yet another milestone of 12-crore doses thereby making UP the first state in the country to do so. Till 10pm on Monday, a total 12,0026,996 doses of the Covid vaccine had been administered. During the day, 1,80,0095 doses were administered in the state.

Of the total doses administered, 9,322673 are first dose, which is over 63% of the population eligible for Covid vaccination, and 26814323 (over 15% of the eligible population) are the second dose.

