Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Lucknow News / PAC constable held for raping woman in U.P.’s Agra

PAC constable held for raping woman in U.P.’s Agra

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Nov 19, 2023 05:00 AM IST

The woman was sent for a medical examination and a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC

The district police on Saturday arrested a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constable deployed in Kanpur for allegedly raping a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Thursday night. A case was registered against him with Malpura police station of Agra under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

The incident took place on November 16 night. (For Representation)

“A 23-year-old woman from a village within limits of Malpura police station lodged a complaint on Friday against Yogesh Kumar, a PAC constable deputed in Kanpur. The complainant alleged that she was raped by accused in a nursing home in the area,” said Rajeev Sirohi, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Achhnera, Agra.

Wish Team India for their World Cup final against Australia.

“The woman was sent for a medical examination and a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC. Swinging into action, police arrested accused Yogesh Kumar on Saturday. Further probe is in progress,” the ACP added. Both the accused and the woman are from the same village and are known to each other.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
woman rape police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP