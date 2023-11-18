PAC constable held for raping woman in U.P.’s Agra

The district police on Saturday arrested a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constable deployed in Kanpur for allegedly raping a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Thursday night. A case was registered against him with Malpura police station of Agra under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

The incident took place on November 16 night. (For Representation)

“A 23-year-old woman from a village within limits of Malpura police station lodged a complaint on Friday against Yogesh Kumar, a PAC constable deputed in Kanpur. The complainant alleged that she was raped by accused in a nursing home in the area,” said Rajeev Sirohi, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Achhnera, Agra.

“The woman was sent for a medical examination and a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC. Swinging into action, police arrested accused Yogesh Kumar on Saturday. Further probe is in progress,” the ACP added. Both the accused and the woman are from the same village and are known to each other.

