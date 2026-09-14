Pacer Abhinandan Singh hoping to break into the Uttar Pradesh side

Four years ago, Abhinandan Singh was playing tennis-ball cricket in Uttar Pradesh, but the right-arm pacer now shares the Royal Challengers Bengaluru dressing room with big names, including Virat Kohli.

Abhinandan Singh gestures after taking a wicket in UPT20 League. (File Photo)

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The 29-year-old’s journey has not been smooth. A product of Uttar Pradesh, he was overlooked several times by the state selectors, but continued to work on his bowling and found a platform in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, which recently completed its fourth season.

His breakthrough came while representing Lucknow Falcons in the state league. Abhinandan impressed with his ability to bowl with discipline, generate movement and attack the stumps. In the 2024 season, he finished with 15 wickets in 10 matches, including an excellent 4/26, emerging as one of Falcons’ most dependable bowlers. His performances attracted the attention of IPL franchises.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bought him for his base price of Rs.30 lakh at the 2025 auction. The franchise retained him ahead of the 2026 season, an indication that the IPL champions saw potential in the uncapped pacer. “I was rejected at least four times in the selection in Uttar Pradesh, but the UPT20 League proved vital for me as RCB signed me,” he said on Sunday.

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{{^usCountry}} In the 2026 IPL season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB handed him his IPL debut and he took 1/38 in three overs. Even before his IPL debut, Abhinandan had made an impression in the RCB camp. During two intra-squad practice matches, he dismissed Kohli on both occasions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 2026 IPL season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB handed him his IPL debut and he took 1/38 in three overs. Even before his IPL debut, Abhinandan had made an impression in the RCB camp. During two intra-squad practice matches, he dismissed Kohli on both occasions. {{/usCountry}}

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The IPL experience has added a new dimension to his development. Abhinandan played three matches for RCB in the 2026 season, taking three wickets.

He carried that experience back to the UPT20 League, where he bowled for Lucknow Falcons alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar, his senior RCB teammate. He took 24 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 12.71 and an economy of 7.85, finishing as the league’s second-highest wicket-taker.

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Abhinandan’s standout performance came against Noida Kings, returning figures of 4/30 in a match-winning display. He credited Kohli’s advice and encouragement in RCB for helping improve his approach and confidence.

“I didn’t do anything special, but maintained my line and length throughout the tournament,” said Abhinandan, who is now keen to find a place in the UP team for the upcoming domestic season.

“I am desperately looking for an opportunity to play for my state, especially in Ranji Trophy. I love bowling with with the red ball. I’m putting in my best effort in training in Noida,” said the bowler, who hails from Pratapgarh.