Pallavi Patel to take on Dy CM Maurya in Sirathu, to file nomination today

PRAYAGRAJ Ending all speculations over her entry into UP’s poll fray, Apna Dal (Kameravadi) leader Pallavi Patel has agreed to file her papers from Sirathu Assembly constituency of Kaushambi, where she will take on BJP’s candidate and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Considering the presence of a sizeable number of Patel (Kurmi) voters, Pallavi is expected to give a tough fight to Maurya. Kaushambi, Prayagraj and Pratpgarh will go to polls on Februray 27 in the fifth phase of UP Assembly elections.

She will be filing her nomination at 11am on Tuesday as a joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party and Apna Dal (K), confirmed Gagan Yadav, general secretary, Apna Dal (K), UP.

“Our leader, Pallavi Patel, will file her nomination papers from Sirathu seat on Tuesday. Former MP, Dimple Yadav, may also be present during the nomination,” said Ajay Patel, member of the national working committee of Apna Dal (K).

Pallavi Patel was earlier said to be reluctant to contest from this seat. Her candidature was announced by the Samajwadi Party on February 2, but she did not agree on her seat. Insiders said she was keen to contest either from the Allahabad West seat of Prayagraj or Sadar seat of Pratapgarh district.

However, after talks with the SP leadership, she agreed to contest from the Sirathu seat.

The Samajwadi Party, on Monday afternoon, tweeted a photograph of Pallavi Patel with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, reiterating that Pallavi would be the joint candidate of SP and Apna Dal (Kameravadi) from the Sirathu Assembly constituency.

Though Union minister Anupriya Patel’s elder sister Pallavi Patel is from Apna Dal (K), which her mother Krishna Patel formed a few years ago following differences with Anupriya, she will contest using ally SP’s symbol. Anupriya’s Apna Dal (Sonelal) is in alliance with the BJP.

