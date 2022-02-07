Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Pallavi Patel to take on Dy CM Maurya in Sirathu, to file nomination today
lucknow news

Pallavi Patel to take on Dy CM Maurya in Sirathu, to file nomination today

Considering the presence of a sizeable number of Patel (Kurmi) voters, Pallavi is expected to give a tough fight to Maurya. Kaushambi, Prayagraj and Pratpgarh will go to polls on February 27 in the fifth phase of UP Assembly elections
The Samajwadi Party, on Monday afternoon, tweeted a photograph of Pallavi Patel with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, reiterating that Pallavi would be the joint candidate of SP and Apna Dal (Kameravadi) from the Sirathu Assembly constituency. (Sourced)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 11:21 PM IST
ByK Sandeep Kumar

PRAYAGRAJ Ending all speculations over her entry into UP’s poll fray, Apna Dal (Kameravadi) leader Pallavi Patel has agreed to file her papers from Sirathu Assembly constituency of Kaushambi, where she will take on BJP’s candidate and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Considering the presence of a sizeable number of Patel (Kurmi) voters, Pallavi is expected to give a tough fight to Maurya. Kaushambi, Prayagraj and Pratpgarh will go to polls on Februray 27 in the fifth phase of UP Assembly elections.

She will be filing her nomination at 11am on Tuesday as a joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party and Apna Dal (K), confirmed Gagan Yadav, general secretary, Apna Dal (K), UP.

“Our leader, Pallavi Patel, will file her nomination papers from Sirathu seat on Tuesday. Former MP, Dimple Yadav, may also be present during the nomination,” said Ajay Patel, member of the national working committee of Apna Dal (K).

Pallavi Patel was earlier said to be reluctant to contest from this seat. Her candidature was announced by the Samajwadi Party on February 2, but she did not agree on her seat. Insiders said she was keen to contest either from the Allahabad West seat of Prayagraj or Sadar seat of Pratapgarh district.

RELATED STORIES

However, after talks with the SP leadership, she agreed to contest from the Sirathu seat.

The Samajwadi Party, on Monday afternoon, tweeted a photograph of Pallavi Patel with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, reiterating that Pallavi would be the joint candidate of SP and Apna Dal (Kameravadi) from the Sirathu Assembly constituency.

Though Union minister Anupriya Patel’s elder sister Pallavi Patel is from Apna Dal (K), which her mother Krishna Patel formed a few years ago following differences with Anupriya, she will contest using ally SP’s symbol. Anupriya’s Apna Dal (Sonelal) is in alliance with the BJP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
K Sandeep Kumar

K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Live
Valentine's Week 2022
Lata Mangeshkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP