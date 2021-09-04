Pandemic has given people opportunity to nurture their talent: Dr Pramod Agarwal

Lockdown and pandemic have brought forward the hidden interest of Lucknow-based medical professional Dr Pramod Agarwal.

In the due course the medico decided to helm a film project and give his long-lost passion a chance to surface. In his spare time on weekends, the dermatologist shot Tumse Mil Kar with city-based artistes. Now, the film is streaming on a popular OTT platform.

This is his first directorial but his interest dates back to early 80s when he was pursuing MD from Banaras Hindu University. “I was very active in the field of theatre. I had directed and acted in many popular plays such as Spartacus, Hera-Pheri, Sangtarash and also made Ek Kadam Aur, a short film on adult education, in those days. I also wrote plays like Samanantar, Tabiyat Kharaab Hai for Doordarshan while many were aired on radio. Then I got busy with my job as a doctor. Now I have written, produced and directed this film after a hiatus of nearly 40 years. Pandemic surely has given people opportunity to nurture their talent and hobbies,” he says.

A still from the film Tumse Mil Kar (Sourced)

In between his stint in Mumbai, he learnt the art of film making while assisting others. “I was part of the team that made a feature film Tulsi Sohe Hamaar Angna and Den, a tele-film by Satyen Bose, and few other projects as well.”

After that, his interest took a back seat. “Besides, my clinics I used to practice in Faizabad every Saturday. After lockdown, I discontinued that clinic so this gave me some spare time, so I took up writing. From my own resources I managed everything and roped in actors to shoot the film on Saturdays and partially on Sundays. Then every weekend I used to get its editing and post-production,” he tells.

The 35-minute film stars Som Ganguly, Adwitya, Satish Bhartiyam, Mamta Praveen, Shikha, Rashi and others. “The story revolves around a young working couple having a difference of opinion about extending their family. The story is quite contemporary and explores the limit of love and mutual trust,” he says.

Dr Agarwal says it’s because of OTT as a platform that he can think of coming up with another project in future. “Being a busy practitioner, I hardly get time. But I would surely like to take-up something soon. I have written two scripts but let’s see how things shape up.”