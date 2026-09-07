Kanpur , Five to seven feet of water in streets, homes submerged up to six feet and families huddled under plastic sheets - the swelling Pandu river has brought life to a standstill in parts of Kanpur and neighbouring Kanpur Dehat, affecting nearly 40,000 people and over 1,000 houses.

Pandu river fury: Nearly 40,000 hit as water enters homes, cuts connectivity in Kanpur

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the Kanpur Barrage, the upstream water level was recorded at 114.200 metres, crossing the warning mark of 114 metres and moving closer to the danger level of 115 metres, Kanpur District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh told PTI.

The downstream level stood at 113.930 metres, with the discharge recorded at 3,59,202 cusecs, against 5,44,373 cusecs at the danger level, he added.

Floodwaters have entered several residential pockets, with water levels of 5-7 feet reported in some streets and up to six feet inside houses in low-lying areas. Many families have evacuated, while some residents remain stranded on rooftops.

In Varun Vihar, houses in low-lying areas have been inundated and some huts damaged. Water has entered tin-roofed structures up to five feet, forcing displaced families to put up plastic-sheet shelters along the Gujaini canal with only their essential belongings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} During an inspection, senior officials observed children eating whatever food was available, while women washed utensils near water tankers. Livestock was also seen kept alongside families in makeshift shelters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During an inspection, senior officials observed children eating whatever food was available, while women washed utensils near water tankers. Livestock was also seen kept alongside families in makeshift shelters. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The administration has set up a relief camp for residents of Mayapuram, Ravidaspuram and Varun Vihar in Barra-8. The district magistrate and local MLA Surendra Maithani distributed relief material among the affected families.

In Pipauri village, more than 200 houses have been affected. The NDRF began rescue operations after the river rose rapidly Thursday night and evacuated hundreds of residents. Water has entered some homes as deeply as six feet, and rescue efforts are ongoing.

The district magistrate inspected Pipauri three days ago, while Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anubhav Singh surveyed the inundated areas by motorboat for about an hour.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In Bihari Purwa in Bidhnu block, a school has been submerged under nearly six feet of water, while several lanes are under 8-10 feet of water. Some residents have moved to safer places, while those unable to leave have taken shelter on rooftops covered with plastic sheets.

The flood has also cut off the Bikru-Shivli route after a makeshift bridge was submerged.

The Pandu is flowing 2-3 feet above the bridge, forcing residents of Bikru, Takipur Devkali, Kanjati, Kanshiram Purwa, Bachipur and Sakhrej to take a longer route to reach Shivli market.

Several villages in the Shivli area, including Majhihar, Mogra, Ramgarh, Singhpur Shivli, Bakaspurwa, Hardiya Nala, Kailai and Mawaiya, have also reported waterlogging.

The rising water has hit agriculture as well. Around 250 bighas of paddy and millet crops have been submerged in Bhagga Niwada, residents including Sonu Singh, Govardhan Singh, and Jaichand Singh said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Water has also entered low-lying areas and agricultural fields in Kheda Kursi village in Rasulabad.

In Gangadin Niwada, the Ram Dham temple is surrounded by water, compelling devotees to wade through dirty water to offer prayers, according to villagers Bhola Awasthi and Dipendra Mishra.

Similarly, the Ganesh temple at Kursi Kheda near Torna market is engulfed by floodwaters.

Residents are concerned about the difficulties they may face during Ganesh Mahotsav and other upcoming religious events if the water does not recede soon, according to villager Monti Dixit.

In Rasulabad, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abhishek Kumar and Tehsildar Pankaj Upadhyay, along with revenue officials, visited villages along the river on Saturday and assessed the situation.

The villagers were informed about a relief centre at the primary school in Paliya-Bans Kheda, where people can be shifted if the situation worsens, Kumar said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Additionally, the administration has stepped up health and sanitation measures in the flood-hit areas. The district magistrate directed officials to maintain special surveillance, organise health camps and undertake fogging and vector-control measures.

During an inspection of the flood-affected area in Mardanpur village of Bidhnu block, Community Health Centre superintendent Neeraj Sachan said daily health camps were being organised and source-reduction activities undertaken. Health teams are examining people, including those with fever, and providing medicines as required.

In urban areas, evening fogging is being carried out, while bleaching powder is being spread in rural areas. Indoor space spraying and larvicidal treatment of drains are also being undertaken.

The administration has also ordered entomological surveys, larval-control measures and awareness campaigns in the affected areas, officials said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.