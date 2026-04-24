Panic buying, Nepal price gap fuel demand surge in UP border districts

A surge in fuel demand across Uttar Pradesh’s districts bordering Nepal has exposed a complex mix of factors ranging from a sharp cross-border price gap to strict anti-hoarding measures, triggering panic buying despite official assurances of adequate supply.

The impact has been most visible in border districts such as Bahraich, Lakhimpur, Gonda, Maharajganj and Basti, where petrol and diesel sales have risen sharply within a short span. (For representation)

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Officials said the spike in border districts is partly driven by petrol being taken across to Nepal, where prices are around ₹60 per litre higher. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation amid concerns of diversion, even as rumours of a post-election fuel price hike have added to public anxiety. Social media speculation around rising global crude oil prices due to geopolitical tensions, despite stable domestic rates, has further fuelled panic, though officials insist no price revision has been announced.

The current demand surge is being driven by three overlapping pressures: tighter anti-hoarding restrictions by oil companies, widespread rumours of post-election price increases, and the significant price gap with Nepal. Officials, however, maintain there is no structural shortage and describe the current situation as a “demand distortion” driven by behavioural responses rather than supply failure.

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{{^usCountry}} The impact has been most visible in border districts such as Bahraich, Lakhimpur, Gonda, Maharajganj and Basti, where petrol and diesel sales have risen sharply within a short span. While authorities have not confirmed organised smuggling, they acknowledge that small-scale diversion cannot be ruled out. Surveillance has been stepped up along border routes, with coordination between local administration, police and petroleum monitoring teams to track unusual bulk movement and repeated purchases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The impact has been most visible in border districts such as Bahraich, Lakhimpur, Gonda, Maharajganj and Basti, where petrol and diesel sales have risen sharply within a short span. While authorities have not confirmed organised smuggling, they acknowledge that small-scale diversion cannot be ruled out. Surveillance has been stepped up along border routes, with coordination between local administration, police and petroleum monitoring teams to track unusual bulk movement and repeated purchases. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The situation has been further aggravated by new anti-hoarding measures introduced by oil marketing companies. Bulk diesel sales, especially in 200-litre barrels commonly used in agricultural operations, have been restricted. Purchases are now capped at around 20 litres per transaction in many areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The situation has been further aggravated by new anti-hoarding measures introduced by oil marketing companies. Bulk diesel sales, especially in 200-litre barrels commonly used in agricultural operations, have been restricted. Purchases are now capped at around 20 litres per transaction in many areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the move is aimed at ensuring equitable distribution and preventing stockpiling, it has disrupted rural consumption patterns. Farmers, who depend on bulk diesel storage during peak agricultural activity, have rushed to secure fuel in advance, fearing both supply disruptions and possible price hikes. The restriction has also led to multiple small transactions, increasing pressure and congestion at fuel stations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the move is aimed at ensuring equitable distribution and preventing stockpiling, it has disrupted rural consumption patterns. Farmers, who depend on bulk diesel storage during peak agricultural activity, have rushed to secure fuel in advance, fearing both supply disruptions and possible price hikes. The restriction has also led to multiple small transactions, increasing pressure and congestion at fuel stations. {{/usCountry}}

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The ripple effect has extended beyond rural belts into semi-urban and urban areas, including the outskirts of Lucknow. Several petrol pumps reported demand significantly above normal levels, forcing operators to introduce temporary caps on sales.

Fuel dealers say operational changes in supply logistics have also contributed to the perception of shortage. Oil companies are dispatching fuel based on real-time inventory levels, often sending supplies only when retail outlets approach near-empty storage. While this system improves transparency and prevents hoarding at dealer points, it has led to brief “no stock” periods when tanker deliveries are delayed.

“When one outlet temporarily runs dry, consumers immediately shift to nearby stations, which creates sudden crowding and gives the impression of a widespread shortage,” said a petrol pump operator in Lucknow.

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Industry representatives maintain that the spike is largely driven by panic buying rather than any actual supply crisis. Ranjit Singh, president of the Uttar Pradesh State Petroleum Dealers Association, said, “What we are seeing is a combination of logistical timing issues, panic buying and rumour-driven demand, especially in districts close to Nepal. Oil companies have increased supplies in these regions, in some cases nearly doubling dispatches.”

He added that dealers are operating under strict supply controls, leaving no room for hoarding or artificial scarcity creation at the retail level.

Sanjay Bhandari, executive director and state head of Indian Oil Corporation in Uttar Pradesh, said the supply chain remains stable. “There is no shortage of petrol or diesel. The current spike is primarily due to panic buying triggered by misinformation. Supplies to border districts have already been increased, in some cases nearly doubled, to stabilise availability,” he said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anupam Srivastava ...Read More Anupam Srivastava is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Lucknow. Has produced exclusive stories in medical, civil aviation, civic, political and other issues for over 20 years. Read Less

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