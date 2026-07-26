Paper leaks: Vidhan Bhavan-bound protesters stopped at Babu Stadium in Lucknow

Over 400 students, who planned to reach Vidhan Bhavan from Parivartan Chowk on Saturday in protest against paper leaks, were stopped at KD Singh Babu Stadium where barricades were put up.

Police personnel and protesters in Lucknow on Saturday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

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Undeterred, some of them got inside and climbed atop police buses while shouting slogans. The remaining protesters started running alongside the police vehicles and caused a jam at least twice on University Road — before the Gomti bridge and at Lucknow University Gate No. 1 — before being detained and taken to the Police Lines.

Shivani Singh, 20, said the protest is about the future.

“We want accountability. Posting something on social media will not change anything,” she said.

Calling it a turning point for students, she urged youth to come out and demand systemic change instead of empty promises.

Anjali Yadav, 20, demanded strict action over paper leaks. “Students have died by suicide. There should be a fair trial and punishment. Those who did wrong must go to jail. We have come here for everyone’s future. Strong action is needed so that no student suffers again because of cheating in exams,” said Yadav.

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{{^usCountry}} Taukeel Gazi, 24, alleged, “Police are using force to stop democratic rights. They want us to not raise our voice and not come together.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taukeel Gazi, 24, alleged, “Police are using force to stop democratic rights. They want us to not raise our voice and not come together.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sahil, 30, said youth were angry over repeated leaks in competitive exams and demanded accountability from the Centre, especially from the education ministry, for failing to ensure fair tests.

Harsh Pandey, 21, and Naman Chaudhary, 21, said leaks had become normal. “It’s a national protest. Our families are supporting us. In CLAT, CUET, AILET, every exam has sources. A separate system is running. Who will take accountability after NEET? Children died. No one is fully supporting students,” said Pandey.

Namita Singh, 45, joined the protest in solidarity with students and said parents were equally worried about the future of children.

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Alveera Khan, 23, said her friends were appearing for NEET and facing leaks. “What is happening is wrong. This is about India’s future,” she said.