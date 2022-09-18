Parent-teacher interaction will improve children’s learning: U.P. minister

Uttar Pradesh minister of state for basic education (independent charge) Sandeep Singh on Sunday said teachers should interact with the parents of students and also make them aware of the status of their children’s education and knowledge acquisition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister said this while inaugurating the foundational literacy and numeracy-based teacher training programme for classes 4 and 5 under “NIPUN Bharat Mission” at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the state capital. He said teachers’ interaction with parents will ensure that they will also pay attention to the education of their children which will help in improving the quality of education.

NIPUN Bharat Mission or National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy was launched by the Union education ministry under the Samagra Shiksha scheme (an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from preschool to class 12) aligned with NEP (National Education Policy) 2020. The scheme ensures that every child in classes 1 to 3 can acquire FLN (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy) skills in India by the end of 2026.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister said under the NIPUN Bharat Mission, Uttar Pradesh has to become a prosperous state. The minister also released the teacher guide on the occasion. The guide (directory) contains information about all the activities carried out in schools.

At the event, he honoured five master trainers by giving them a citation. The minister said the training programme should be conducted in an effective way. He said teachers would make this programme successful by working hard and would work to provide good education to children.

“Various efforts are being made by the department for the training of teachers. The chief minister is making constant efforts to ensure that children get good education and is also trying to provide all facilities,” Singh added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Director general, school education, Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Kiran Anand said, “Continuous work is being done under the NIPUN Bharat Mission under the direction of the minister. It is moving towards making Uttar Pradesh a better state. Information about training etc related to various activities is being provided under the mission.” He said teachers have an important role to play in making the mission a success. Anand said under the NEP, the NIPUN Bharat Mission was being run across the country.