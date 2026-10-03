Park longer, pay more: Lucknow airport revises charges

With a revised tariff structure covering airport entry, parking and monthly passes coming into force, commercial vehicle operators at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport will now have to shell out more for access and parking.

Lucknow airport (FILE PHOTO)

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The new charges at the airport are aimed at regulating traffic in the terminal’s landside area, improving parking management and discouraging commercial vehicles from occupying pick-up and drop-off lanes for extended periods.

While private cars and SUVs will continue to get up to eight minutes of free parking, commercial cars will be charged ₹200 from the first eight minutes. The maximum parking charge for a commercial car has been fixed at ₹1,200 for 24 hours.

Under the revised tariff, two-wheelers will be charged ₹50 for up to eight minutes, ₹100 for 30-60 minutes and ₹300 for up to 24 hours. For autos, the charges are ₹80 for up to 30 minutes, ₹100 for up to an hour and ₹500 for 24 hours.

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{{^usCountry}} For private cars and SUVs, parking beyond the free eight-minute period will cost ₹150 for up to 30 minutes and ₹200 for up to an hour, with the 24-hour maximum capped at ₹1,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For private cars and SUVs, parking beyond the free eight-minute period will cost ₹150 for up to 30 minutes and ₹200 for up to an hour, with the 24-hour maximum capped at ₹1,000. {{/usCountry}}

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The charges are considerably higher for larger commercial vehicles. Tempos, small goods carriers, pickups, minibuses, buses and trucks will attract ₹600 for up to eight minutes, while the maximum charge for 24 hours has been fixed at ₹3,000.

The airport operator said the revised rates are in line with arrangements at other airports and are intended to support better management, maintenance, security and traffic circulation in the airport’s landside facilities.

Monthly passes also revised

The airport has also notified revised monthly pass rates for different categories of users. The pass for staff two-wheelers will cost ₹300 a month and that for staff four-wheelers ₹800.

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For commercial operators, the monthly charge has been fixed at ₹1,000 for taxis and autos, ₹1,500 for cash-carry vans, ₹8,000 for crew vehicles, ₹15,000 for hotel vehicles and ₹20,000 for cruisers.

Overstaying vehicles face clamping, towing

The airport administration has also stepped up enforcement against vehicles that remain parked beyond the permitted time in no-parking areas and pick-up/drop-off lanes.

Such vehicles may be wheel-clamped or towed away by crane, besides attracting a penalty. The fine has been fixed at ₹500 for two-wheelers and ₹1,000 for cars, tempos, SUVs, minibuses, buses and trucks.

The airport has advised passengers and drivers to use designated parking facilities and avoid waiting in restricted areas, particularly around the terminal’s pick-up and drop-off zones.

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