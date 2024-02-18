Participants call for equality at queer pride march in Lucknow

The eighth queer pride march was taken out in the state capital with participants raising various issues faced by the queer community and raised slogans like ‘Hey ya! Hey yo!, Homophobia has to go!’, ‘I am gay, and that’s okay and I am bi(sexual) and that’s okay.’ Participants at the queer pride march in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/ht)

Holding placards and flagging issues like equality in marriage, inclusive transportation and non discriminatory treatment the queer community along with others assembled at an intersection near a prominent Hindi daily and took out a march till the 1090 crossing, some 1.5 kilometers away.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Some of the participants held pictures of Dr. BR Ambedkar and raised slogans that sought to highlight the need for promoting rights of the queer and Dalits too.

Founder of Awadh Queer Pride collective Yadavendra Singh Darvesh too was in Lucknow along with special guest Guddan Guru, a member of the state Transgender Welfare Board.

Talzeer, a participant marched with a rainbow flag, a symbol for the LGBTQIA+ and a placard. Many others also flagged various other issues throughout the march that was taken out in police presence. The participants danced to the drum beats and had dressed up in colourful attire.