‘Pay to stay scam’ in postal department? CBI probe on

A corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Uttar Pradesh has brought renewed scrutiny to an often-overlooked form of alleged corruption in government offices — the misuse of transfer powers to pressure employees into paying bribes. For representation only

The case centres on a complaint filed by Hemant Maurya, a Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) in Jaunpur district, who alleged that he was repeatedly transferred within months of joining service and was later asked to pay ₹5,000 to stop further transfers.

According to an FIR registered by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch, Lucknow, Maurya joined Saidpur Gadaur post office in December 2025, but was shifted several times in quick succession. The FIR states that he was transferred from Saidpur Gadaur to Purvanchal sub post office, then to Khalilpur branch post office, back to Saidpur Gadaur and again to Purvanchal sub post office within a short span.

Maurya alleged that the repeated transfers caused hardship and uncertainty and were being used to exert pressure on him. He further claimed that Brijesh Mishra, a mail overseer posted in the office of the inspector of posts, central sub-division, Jaunpur, demanded ₹5,000 on behalf of a senior supervisory official to ensure no further transfers were made.

The CBI said it conducted a discreet verification and found sufficient grounds to register a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The agency noted that the verification substantiated allegations regarding the demand for undue advantage from the complainant. The investigation has been assigned to a deputy superintendent of police.

Unlike conventional bribery cases, transfer-related corruption is often difficult to detect because transfer orders appear on paper as routine administrative decisions. Investigators say the alleged abuse usually comes to light only when an employee reports a linked demand for money or favour.

The Jaunpur case is significant because the alleged demand was not for securing a preferred posting but for preventing repeated transfers.

The allegations remain under investigation, and the CBI probe will determine whether the transfers were routine administrative decisions or part of a deliberate attempt to extract illegal gratification. But the case has already reignited a wider debate within government circles over whether transfer powers are being used for administration — or as a hidden tool of corruption.