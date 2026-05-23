PBKS have the edge against LSG in playoff race

Hosts Lucknow Super Giants enter their last IPL 2026 game on Saturday with pride, but little left to play for, while Punjab Kings still have real stakes attached to every ball. The contrast makes this a useful season-ending matchup as one side trying to salvage consistency, the other trying to keep its playoff path alive.

PBKS’ skipper Shreyas Iyer (left) and coach Ricky Ponting (right) during a training session in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

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LSG’s campaign under the leadership of Rishabh Pant has been a frustrating mix of promise and waste. They showed enough firepower to win tight games against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and later Chennai Super Kings, but those highs were repeatedly followed by damaging dips that kept them stuck in the bottom half of the table.

The batting has been the biggest issue. Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran have supplied useful runs in patches, but not with the kind of consistency needed to sustain a serious playoff push, and Pant’s own returns have been limited by fitness concerns and form . Even when LSG have made big totals, as they did in the 228-run chase attempt against Mumbai Indians and the 203 against CSK, their bowling and middle-overs control have not always protected them.

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{{^usCountry}} PBKS, by contrast, began with momentum, climbed to the top of the table early, and at one stage looked like the most settled side in the competition after bankable wins over Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. Their batting core has been the difference, with Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh repeatedly giving the innings shape and tempo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PBKS, by contrast, began with momentum, climbed to the top of the table early, and at one stage looked like the most settled side in the competition after bankable wins over Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. Their batting core has been the difference, with Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh repeatedly giving the innings shape and tempo. {{/usCountry}}

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That balance has come from clarity of roles. Punjab retained most of their core into 2026, which meant fewer moving parts and a system that was already functioning from last season’s runner-up finish. Even after losing six games on the trot, they have stayed in the playoff conversation, which tells you how strong their start was and how high their baseline performance has been.

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For LSG, the lesson is simple as if they allow PBKS’s top order to settle again, the chase could become a formality. The bigger tactical question is whether LSG can use home conditions in Lucknow to slow Punjab down. The mixed-soil turf at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium usually rewards discipline, variation and control in the middle overs, so LSG need early wickets and tighter death bowling to avoid another high-scoring collapse.

Coach Ricky Ponting pointed out the urgency of winning at all costs on the eve of the match on Friday. “Yes, it’s now or never as only winning is our last hope of making it to the playoffs,” he said on Friday. “Despite the results in the recent matches, there’s still a very positive vibe around the group. The atmosphere has been relaxed, and we’ve got a very experienced squad that knows how to prepare for big games,” he added.

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“The planning has been pretty much the same as it has been for every other game. It’s been an interesting season for us. We started extremely well, but over the last five or six games we’ve just been a little off,” he said, adding, “Having said that, even though we’ve lost six games in a row, there haven’t been many matches where we were completely outplayed. In a lot of those games, we actually got ourselves into winning positions but weren’t able to close them out.”

“There’s no hiding from the fact that it’s now or never for us in this tournament. But I’m genuinely excited about tomorrow. We all saw during the first seven games just how good this team can be. It’s important that the players reconnect with the things that brought us success earlier in the season — both collectively and individually. If we can recreate that tomorrow, I think we’ll be very hard to beat.”

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