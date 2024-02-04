Pension for people with physical disabilities to be enhanced: Yogi

Claiming that Uttar Pradesh was the first state to run two universities for persons with physical disabilities—one in Lucknow and another in Chitrakoot, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said several schemes were running in the state for their welfare. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a three-day programme organised for persons with physical disabilities at Baba Gambhir Nath Auditorium in Gorakhpur on Saturday. (Sourced)

The CM on Saturday inaugurated a three-day festival for persons with physical disabilities at Baba Gambhir Nath Auditorium here and stressed the need for more platforms for them to showcase their talent and skills.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

He noted that the double engine government of the BJP was extending all support to the physically-challenged so that they can contribute to making India self-reliant.

The CM also said a monthly pension of ₹1,000 per month given to people with physical disabilities would be increased. In addition, 11,000 people suffering from leprosy were alreadt getting ₹3,000 per month as pension, he noted. He also said that there were 21 schools, 18 daycare centres and three more for those with intellectual disability were running in the state.

He also distributed 100 tricycles, hearing aids and motorised cycles at the event.

The CM also felicitated sportspersons Aditya Yadav (badminton) and Akash Saini (cricket) and Rati Mishra (judo) on the occasion.

Kabir blessed Maghar: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday afternoon blessed 591 couples at a community marriage event in Sant Kabir Nagar and laid foundation stone of 114 development projects that are proposed to be executed at 360 crore. Attending the annual Maghar Mahotsav on its final day, he said: “Maghar without Saint Kabir would have been a real hell. Kabir Das, a famous medieval poet accepted this challenge of entering the town. There was a famous proverb that visiting Maghar takes a person to hell, then. This place had salty water and barren land but with his grace, the area got transformed into gold,” said Yogi.