Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that the pension amount for persons with disabilities would be increased again soon and directed officials to establish district disability rehabilitation centres (DDRCs) across all 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 664 assistive devices were given to 509 beneficiaries under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’. (HT)

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“Earlier, persons with disabilities used to get a pension of ₹300. The government first increased it to ₹500 and then to ₹1,000. It will be increased again in the coming days,” Adityanath said, without specifying the revised amount.

Addressing a gathering after distributing 664 assistive devices to 509 beneficiaries under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, Adityanath said welfare schemes must reach the last person without discrimination, describing it as the “first principle of good governance”.

The devices, valued at around ₹1.25 crore, included motorised tricycles, e-tricycles, tricycles, smart canes, Braille kits, hearing aids, smartphones and artificial limbs.

The chief minister directed officials to organise camps in every assembly constituency during 2026-27 to identify persons with disabilities who are not receiving pension benefits and connect them with government welfare schemes. He also directed that DDRCs be established across all 18 divisions, saying the centre in Gorakhpur was already operational.

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{{^usCountry}} Adityanath said more than 17 lakh persons with disabilities in the state had been provided digital identification cards. Stressing the need for early intervention, he said the government was expanding early-childhood day-care centres for children aged three to seven with hearing, visual and intellectual disabilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adityanath said more than 17 lakh persons with disabilities in the state had been provided digital identification cards. Stressing the need for early intervention, he said the government was expanding early-childhood day-care centres for children aged three to seven with hearing, visual and intellectual disabilities. {{/usCountry}}

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“Physical challenges cannot become an obstacle to talent. Talent does not need sympathy, it needs opportunity,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s use of the term “Divyang” in 2015, he said it was aimed at changing society’s perception of persons with disabilities and ensuring their rights and dignity.

Minister of state (independent charge) Narendra Kashyap said the department’s budget had increased from ₹665 crore under the previous Samajwadi Party government to ₹2,200 crore in 2026-27. He said UP currently has 55 early-childhood day-care centres for children with disabilities, with 28 more planned.

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