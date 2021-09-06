People doing brokerage are upset, not the farmers: UP CM

People doing brokerage in the name of farmers are upset, not the farmers, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday, even as hundreds of thousands of farmers gathered for a mahapanchayat in the state’s Muzaffarnagar district against the three contentious farm laws passed by Parliament a year ago.

“Several schemes like Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi and Krishi Sinchai Yojana have been brought by the Centre for the farmers. The use of technology is being promoted in agriculture. The people, who do not like these works, are misleading the farmers. People doing brokerage in the name of farmers are upset, not the farmers,” said Adityanath, while addressing the Hindustan Purvanchal Samman Samaroh programme organised by Hindi daily Hindustan.

“Farmers were committing suicide before 2017 but, after our government came, the suicides have stopped. After the formation of our government, I found out the reason for the suicides... farmers are not getting the cost of their produce... First, the government waived the farmers’ loans... work was done to buy (crops) directly from the farmers and transfer the money directly into their accounts,” he added.