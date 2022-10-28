Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / People have made up their mind to vote out BJP govt: Dubey

People have made up their mind to vote out BJP govt: Dubey

lucknow news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 09:03 PM IST

UPCC reviews preparations for urban local bodies’ elections, to begin implementing strategy soon after the process of delimitation of seats is completed, says zonal president

The schedule for the urban local bodies’ polls is yet to be announced in UP. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) on Friday reviewed preparations for the forthcoming elections to urban local bodies in the state. The schedule for the polls was yet to be announced.

“We have reviewed preparations for the urban local bodies’ elections coming in the next few months. We are working out a strategy and will begin implementing it soon after the process of delimitation of seats is complete,” said Nakul Dubey, zonal president, UPCC, after presiding over a meeting of Lucknow zone (comprising 12 districts) at the UPCC headquarters here.

“People are looking towards the Congress now. The BJP government has consistently failed to deliver and people have made up their mind to vote out the BJP government. People are upset with the BJP government in view of rising inflation and unemployment,” he stated.

