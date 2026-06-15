PGI Property dealer murder case: STF arrests 1L bounty held for facilitating contract killing

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Monday arrested an accused carrying a ₹1 lakh reward, who allegedly facilitated the hiring of contract shooters involved in the murder of Lucknow property dealer Sandeep Singh. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation and brings authorities closer to uncovering the conspiracy behind the May 27 murder.

Accused Gangaram (Sourced)

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According to an STF press note, the arrested accused, Gangaram Yadav, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, was apprehended near the Alambagh bus station following a tip-off. STF officials said Yadav allegedly played a crucial role in linking the conspirators with the contract shooters suspected of carrying out the murder of property dealer Sandeep Singh.

According to STF officials, during interrogation Gangaram revealed that he had arranged the contract shooters on the instructions of property dealer Dinesh Kumar Yadav and his driver Mukarrabin alias Mubeen, both of whom had been arrested earlier in connection with the case.

Investigators claim the murder stemmed from a prolonged land dispute between Sandeep Singh and Dinesh Yadav. During interrogation, Mubeen allegedly disclosed that a deal worth ₹5 lakh had been arranged through intermediaries to hire two contract shooters to carry out the killing.

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{{^usCountry}} The investigation has revealed a carefully planned conspiracy involving weeks of surveillance on the victim. Police said the accused purchased a second-hand motorcycle from Aminabad, fitted it with a fake registration plate, and used it to monitor Sandeep Singh’s movements in the days leading up to the attack. Police said the assailants were provided logistical support and accommodation in Lucknow, while Mubeen allegedly helped them track the victim’s daily routine and travel routes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation has revealed a carefully planned conspiracy involving weeks of surveillance on the victim. Police said the accused purchased a second-hand motorcycle from Aminabad, fitted it with a fake registration plate, and used it to monitor Sandeep Singh’s movements in the days leading up to the attack. Police said the assailants were provided logistical support and accommodation in Lucknow, while Mubeen allegedly helped them track the victim’s daily routine and travel routes. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the accused allegedly attempted to create distance from the crime by using the Bakrid holidays as an alibi. Police said Mubeen left Lucknow citing Bakrid celebrations, while Dinesh Yadav similarly ensured he was out of the city on the day of the murder to avoid suspicion.

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Investigators have so far recovered the fake number plate, mobile phones, cash and four vehicles allegedly used in the conspiracy, including luxury SUVs and a Mercedes. Among the seized vehicles was a Toyota Fortuner bearing a sticker identifying its occupant as the national president of Samajwadi Lohia Vahini.

STF officials said Gangaram had been evading arrest since the murder and was carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh on his head. With his arrest, police are now intensifying efforts to trace the two contract shooters who allegedly carried out the killing and remain absconding.

The murder case was registered at the PGI police station. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are likely as police continue to probe the broader network of individuals allegedly involved in planning and executing the killing.

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