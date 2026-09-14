Pharma conclave: US panel meets Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Pathak, ministers

Uttar Pradesh pitched itself as an emerging hub for healthcare, pharma and life sciences investments as a 23-member US business delegation led by Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) in association with US Foreign Commercial Service and US-India Business Council (USIBC) on Sunday held meetings with deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, senior ministers and officials even as a memorandum of understanding was inked between Uttar Pradesh Promote Pharma Council (UPPPC) and the IACC.

A US delegation met UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on the sidelines of a pharma meet in Lucknow on September 14. (Sourced)

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During its daylong visit, the delegation, which included representatives of 17 companies, explored enhanced India-UP-US collaboration in healthcare, food processing, horticulture, animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries sectors.

The MoU signed between UPPPC and IACC establishes structured framework for investment facilitation, technology transfer, R&D, manufacturing, public-private partnerships and government-industry engagement through a joint working group and nodal officers.

Besides deputy CM Pathak, the delegation also met horticulture minister Dinesh Pratap Singh; chief advisor to CM Awanish Awasthi; advisor (pharma) to CM Dr GN Singh; ACS, animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development, Mukesh Meshram; principal secretary, planning & IT Alok Kumar; secretary (planning) Raj Shekhar; ACS horticulture & agro BL Meena and secretary, Agro Food Processing Rajkamal Yadav.

At ‘India-US Healthcare & Life Sciences Business and Investment Dialogue’ organised by UPPPC, discussions focused on healthcare priorities and patient access including innovative medicines, specialty therapies, oncology, cardiovascular care, diabetes, primary and secondary healthcare besides diagnostics and medical technologies

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{{^usCountry}} Digital health and AI including remote healthcare, healthcare infrastructure and PPPs, life sciences investment and manufacturing, clusters, R&D and technology transfer, incentives and ease of doing business, government procurement and healthcare skilling and capacity building also figured during the discussions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Digital health and AI including remote healthcare, healthcare infrastructure and PPPs, life sciences investment and manufacturing, clusters, R&D and technology transfer, incentives and ease of doing business, government procurement and healthcare skilling and capacity building also figured during the discussions. {{/usCountry}}

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Neha Sharma, DG, medical education and secretary, medical education, delivered opening remarks. IACC chairman Mukesh Singh shared perspectives on strengthening India-US cooperation.

Rahul Sharma, MD USIBC, and Principal Commercial Officer US Commercial Service Xiaobing Feng highlighted opportunities for deeper engagement.

Kritika Sharma, MD and CEO UPPPC and special secretary, medical education, presented state’s investment opportunities. Invest UP GM Aniruddha highlighted industrial infrastructure and policy support.

Amit Kumar Ghosh, ACS, medical health, and Dr GN Singh emphasised coordinated government-industry engagement. With animal husbandry department, outcomes included strengthening collaboration in livestock development.

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