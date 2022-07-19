Pigs died of African swine fever, no threat to humans, say doctors

African swine fever (ASF) has been detected as the reason behind the death of over 100 pigs in the Faizullahganj area of Lucknow.

Confirming this, animal husbandry department chief veterinary officer Dr Devesh Sharma said the post-mortem and viscera test reports have revealed the cause of death, and ASF was not transferable from animals to humans.

Dr Sharma said, “The reports confirm the presence of African swine fever (ASF) virus in the dead pigs. ASF is a highly infectious haemorrhagic viral disease of pigs but does not infect or spread in humans.”

Sharma added that ASF affects both domestic and feral swine of all ages.

“The only way to deal with ASF was to cull all the pigs within the 1 km area. In Lucknow’s case, we can’t comment on what the authorities would decide, but it’s a big relief that ASF cannot be transmitted from pigs to humans,” the doctor added.

Lucknow Municipal Corporation director of animal welfare Dr Arvind Rao said, “Since the disease is highly communicable and has no vaccine, the residents must report the presence of pigs in nearby areas so that they could be caught. An action plan needs to be prepared, which can be followed by the animal husbandry department. District animal husbandry officers have been asked to intensify surveillance to detect sick and dead pigs in any area of the city.”

LMC chief veterinary officer Dr Abhinav Varma said ASF was caused by a DNA virus and the chances of mortality are almost 100% among the pigs. The presence of ASF means that the inter-state trade of pigs and products should be stopped because the infection can be caused even by frozen meat.

“There are several processes through which we can control its spread. First was by chemically disinfecting pig farms or by culling pigs in the infected areas, Dr Varma added.