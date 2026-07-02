Pilot edition of Lucknow Premier League yet to take-off

Even after nearly two years since its announcement, the Lucknow Premier League (LPL) is yet to take off, with organisers repeatedly pushing the start date amid administrative changes, a re-auction and a revised player selection policy.

Yash Dayal in action during the recently concluded Ghaziabad Premier League (Sourced)

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The Cricket Association Lucknow (CAL) now says it plans to stage the long-awaited tournament in September, immediately after the UP T20 League, but the saga surrounding the LPL has already seen two franchises withdraw, raising fresh doubts about the tournament’s viability and future direction.

Out of six franchises, which included Panthers, Challengers, Nawabs, Strikers, Aces and Lions, two have reportedly walked out and have requested the CAL to refund their primary fee. “Yes, two franchises have decided to walk out, and we are in the process of returning money to them. But that’s not a problem as we have plenty of more teams ready to join the LPL,” CAL’s secretary, KM Khan said on Wednesday.

“Now, the maiden edition of the LPL is being rescheduled in September along with Women’s Premier League,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} In fact, the LPL was conceived as a regional showcase to give local talent a platform and to boost domestic cricket infrastructure in Lucknow. Initial excitement gave way to frustration as the event’s calendar slipped time and again. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In fact, the LPL was conceived as a regional showcase to give local talent a platform and to boost domestic cricket infrastructure in Lucknow. Initial excitement gave way to frustration as the event’s calendar slipped time and again. {{/usCountry}}

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Sources close to CAL cite multiple causes, including logistical challenges, delays in securing sponsorship, disputes over franchise ownership, and the need to realign the competition to fit the domestic cricket calendar.

Compounding these problems, a re-auction of player contracts was made in February this year but a major change in the player-selection policy prompted criticism from stakeholders who warned the shifts could unsettle team balance and player commitments.

The reworked player-selection framework — intended to prioritise local and emerging talent from Lucknow— was billed as an attempt to strengthen the league’s developmental role. But, some franchise owners argued the new policy reduced the appeal for marquee players and made it harder to attract investment.

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Franchise representatives who pulled out cited concerns about commercial returns and scheduling clashes; two teams formally opted out earlier this year, a move that forced CAL to scramble to fill the void and reconsider the tournament format.

This wasn’t all as a few outsiders having alleged vested interests staged protests against the league, forcing CAL to redo the auction. Before the event could start in March, games’ governing body in the state, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, came up with some strict guidelines for the conduct of the regional leagues, forcing LPL to half all its proceedings.

“In fact, few people in the cricketing body didn’t want LPL to happen and went on allowing other leagues to take place before this. A few leagues amongst Meerut, Muzafarnagar, Ayodhya, Noida and even Kanpur didn’t get proper approval but went on to conduct the events,” said a source in CAL. “If the rules are for everyone, then why only LPL was being targeted,” he asked.

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However, CAL’s decision to schedule the LPL in September, right after the UP T20 League, appears strategic as organisers hope to capitalise on the momentum generated by the state-level event, leveraging fan interest and operational setups already in place.

Holding both tournaments back-to-back could yield cost efficiencies — venues, broadcast arrangements and matchday staff could be reused — and might attract sponsors looking for extended visibility.

Yet critics worry that running consecutive regional leagues risks audience fatigue and could stretch the pool of available players, especially if fixtures overlap with national commitments or if players seek rest after a packed summer.

In an effort to broaden its reach, CAL has also announced plans to launch a maiden Women’s Premier League in September. The move aligns with growing national emphasis on women’s cricket and promises a valuable platform for female cricketers in UP. Observers welcome the timing, noting that pairing a women’s tournament with the men’s LPL could raise the profile of both competitions and offer more consistent match practice for women players ahead of national selection windows.

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Still, organising two new leagues in quick succession will demand significant coordination, clear communication with stakeholders, and solid financial backing.

As the September target approaches, the immediate priorities for CAL include finalising franchises, confirming player lists, locking in sponsors and two new teams ensuring venue readiness.

Experts feel that for the league to finally “see the light of day,” organisers must address lingering concerns from franchises and players and present a stable, transparent roadmap. If CAL can deliver on those fronts, the LPL — alongside its women’s counterpart — could still become an important rung in Uttar Pradesh’s cricketing ladder. If not, the long-delayed dream risks becoming another footnote in the region’s list of stalled sporting ventures.