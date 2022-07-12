Piped drinking water schemes in 574 U.P. villages in 100 days: Minister

Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh said besides providing tap water to all households, his department was also engaged in providing employment to every villager.

“My department is working on a simultaneous plan to empower rural women by increasing their income while working from home,” Dev said on Tuesday while talking about the 100-day achievement of his department.

“Jal Jeevan Mission has completed piped drinking water schemes in 574 villages of the state in 100 days. These include 64 drinking water schemes of Bundelkhand/Vindhya and water connections have been given to 3.76 lakh houses under these schemes,” he said.

Work on 63 other schemes was completed in Bundelkhand in 100-day period, he said.

“Against the target of drinking water connection in 50,000 houses, household tap connections were given in more than 66,000 houses. Water supply with tap connections has also been started in more than 33,000 houses under the scheme,” he added.

“A total of 1,236 gram-panchayats are going to benefit from 17 projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra of Vindhya region and 2,961 revenue villages will be benefitted. We aim to provide more than 6.5 lakh functional household tap connections (FHTCs) in Vindhya region by December 2022 so that over 40 lakh people get pure drinking water through a piped drinking water scheme,” he added.

He also said through Har Ghar Nal Yojana, 7,56,522 people will be employed in rural areas of the state.

“The villagers are being employed on contractual basis for posts like plumber, fitter, operator, caretaker and security guards,” he said.

He also said efforts were on to make Ganga river flow clean in Varanasi for which restoration work has been completed by cleaning and lining the 7.5 km long ‘shahi nullah’.

“Drains opening into the Yamuna at Panki in Kanpur and in Mathura were tapped and the construction of new STPs at Masani, Jaunpur and Baghpat were completed. Also, 34 drains have been tapped in Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Farrukhabad-Fatehgarh and Bareilly,” he added.