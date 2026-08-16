Pistol goes off at Varanasi Airport during security check, 2 injured

Two AAICLAS (AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Ltd) personnel were injured after a round was accidentally fired from a licensed pistol during a mandatory weapon check at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here on Sunday morning, officials said.

Airport director Puneet Gupta said both injured staffers were taken by ambulance to New Lakshmi Hospital in Harhua for treatment and were stable. (REUTERS)

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The incident occurred around 9:30am when a passenger, identified as Kamlesh Rai, 55, of Ramgarh village in Azamgarh, arrived with his wife Sushma Rai, 50, to board an Air India Express flight to Mumbai. Rai had declared his licensed weapon at the check-in counter as required.

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Police said Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airline staff were checking the pistol and counting its cartridges before boarding when a round was accidentally fired, injuring two AAICLAS screeners standing nearby.

The injured were identified as Suman Kumari and Rohit Raj, both AAICLAS screeners deployed at the airport. Suman, in her late twenties, suffered injuries to both legs, while Rohit, also in his late twenties, sustained an injury to the toe of his left foot.

Injured taken to hospital

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{{^usCountry}} Airport director Puneet Gupta said both injured staffers were taken by ambulance to New Lakshmi Hospital in Harhua for treatment and were stable. “On August 16, Sunday, at approximately 09:30 am, a passenger and his wife reached the airport to travel to Mumbai on flight IX-1810. He declared that he would carry his licensed weapon on the aircraft,” Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Airport director Puneet Gupta said both injured staffers were taken by ambulance to New Lakshmi Hospital in Harhua for treatment and were stable. “On August 16, Sunday, at approximately 09:30 am, a passenger and his wife reached the airport to travel to Mumbai on flight IX-1810. He declared that he would carry his licensed weapon on the aircraft,” Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to a statement from deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Gomti Zone, Neetu Kadyan’s office, the weapon details and number of rounds were being recorded when the pistol’s magazine was removed. Preliminary investigation found that a round was still present in the chamber and the weapon discharged accidentally when its trigger was pressed during examination.

“The discharged round reportedly ricocheted and struck Suman on the leg and Rohit on the toe, injuring both. They were taken to Lakshmi Hospital for treatment,” the statement said. The DCP office said police received information about the firing around 10 am. A team from Phulpur police station, along with senior officers, reached the airport and inspected the spot.

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Based on a complaint, Phulpur police registered a case under Section 125(a) (acts endangering the life or personal safety of others) and (b) (causing egrievious hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others ) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said an investigation is underway into the incident, including the safety protocols followed during the weapon check and the roles of the agencies involved. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings.

Airport protocol

An arms licence is issued by the district magistrate after police verification. Applicants seeking an All India licence generally cite a serious threat to their safety. Police conduct verification and submit their report to the district magistrate, who takes the final decision on issuance of the licence. Licence holders seeking permission to carry their firearm across states have to undergo the prescribed verification process before the licence is extended.

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At airports, passengers carrying licensed firearms must declare the weapon at the check-in counter and complete the prescribed security formalities. The passenger informs the airline at check-in that they are carrying a licensed firearm, after which the declaration and baggage undergo security screening.

The firearm is then placed in the passenger’s registered baggage after the required formalities. Before boarding, CISF and airline personnel examine the weapon and verify the prescribed documents and ammunition. A passenger is permitted to carry a licensed revolver, pistol or shotgun with the specified quantity of ammunition in registered baggage, subject to applicable rules.

The required form is filled in by the passenger and verified by the airport manager.