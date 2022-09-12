Plaintiffs recite bhajans, seek blessings of Almighty before going to courtroom

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 12, 2022 10:12 PM IST

It’s our tradition to seek blessings of the Almighty before any big day. Hence, we all were at the temple, says Lakshmi Devi, one of the plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case

Locals organised a programme at the temple where they offered ‘chunnis’ to women plaintiffs and honoured the lawyers representing them. (Sourced)
ByOliver Fredrick

VARANASI Apart from the district court that dismissed Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee’s plea challenging the maintainability of the suit seeking worship rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound, the temple of lord Hanuman at Bhartendu Park here also remained in focus on Monday as the plaintiffs and counsel from the Hindu side began their day by seeking blessings of the Almighty and reciting bhajans ahead of the case hearing.

Locals organised a programme at the temple where they offered ‘chunnis’ to women plaintiffs and honoured the lawyers representing them.

“They are fighting for us, and for this, they deserve felicitation,” said Sudha Mishra, a local from Maidagin locality while showering flowers on the plaintiffs.

“It’s our tradition to seek blessings of the Almighty before any big day. Hence, we all were at the temple,” said Lakshmi Devi, one of the plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case.

The case was filed by five women in August 2021, seeking permission for daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi complex.

Rekha Singh, another plaintiff, said: “We recited Hanuman Chalisa and prayed for our victory.”

After the hour-long ‘felicitation ceremony’ at the temple around 7am, the plaintiffs and their counsel proceeded to the court, where too the plaintiffs recited bhajans and offered prayers in the chamber of the lawyers before entering the court room.

After the verdict, the plaintiffs said: “It’s the victory of all Sanatanis.”

“It’s a historical judgement that will pave way for many other cases of similar pattern,” said Madan Mohan, one of the counsel representing the Hindu side in the case.

