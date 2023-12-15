PM Modi has changed India’s destiny: Yogi Adityanath

VARANASI: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Thursday that in nine and a half years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had changed both the destiny and the picture of the country. For the first time in 75 years of independence, people were getting the benefits of Garib Kalyan Yojana on such a large scale without any discrimination. For the first time in 75 years of independence, people were getting the benefits of Garib Kalyan Yojana on such a large scale without any discrimination, said the UP CM. (Pic for representation)

Yogi was addressing the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra meeting organised at Kisan Inter College, Mirza Murad here.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He also inspected the venue of the public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Baraki on December 18, Cutting memorial ground where PM Modi would visit an exhibition related to Viksit Bharat Sankalp yatra and Namo Ghat where he would participate in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam phase 2 on December 17.

Yogi said that the Modi government had ended corruption and now people were getting full benefit of schemes.

He said that there was respect for India on the global stage and an environment of good governance within the country. There was security and the passion to realize the dream of a developed India through prosperity.

Yogi said PM Modi, who was the MP of Kashi, was guiding the world by becoming a global leader.

The CM also provided keys and certificates to the beneficiaries of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas, Kanya Sumangala Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana etc.