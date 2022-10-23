PM Modi pays obeisance to Ram Lalla, reviews construction work of Ram Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya and reviewed the ongoing construction work of the Ram Mandir.

After a gap of two years when PM Modi landed in the temple town for the second time to attend the Deepotsav celebration, his first stopover was Ram Janmabhoomi. PM Modi had presided over the bhumi pujan of Ram Mandir on August 5, 2020.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and others welcomed PM Modi at the makeshift helipad at Saket Post Graduate College, where the chopper carrying PM landed.

PM Modi performed aarti of Ram Lalla with full Vedic rituals. Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of Ram Mandir, recited Vedic mantras when the PM was performing aarti of Ram Lalla. PM Modi also made an offering at the donation box installed at the temple campus.

After the aarti, PM Modi reviewed the ongoing construction work of the Ram Mandir. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath apprised the PM about the work completed till date and the ongoing construction work of the main structure of the Ram Mandir. Adityanath also apprised the PM about the sanctum sanctorum of the temple which is part of the main structure of the Ram Mandir.

Nripendra Misra, chairman of Ram Mandir Construction Committee, Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust and Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of the Trust, were also present.

According to the Trust, PM inquired about the stones being used in the construction work, temple’s foundation and amenities for pilgrims that would come up along with the temple.

Representative of Larsen and Toubro, the company carrying out the construction work of Ram Mandir, apprised PM Modi about the ongoing work with the help of maps and designs. A presentation on the work was also given to PM Modi

PM also went to under construction sanctum sanctorum of the temple and inquired about the construction work. White marbles are used in the construction work of this portion of the temple.

PM also performed arti at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir. Members of the Trust presented a model of Ram Mandir to PM Modi. PM also interacted with engineers involved in the construction work of the temple.

The entire Ram Janmabhoomi campus was decorated with flowers for Deepotsav.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel were also present when the PM inspected the ongoing construction work of Ram Mandir.

Later in the evening, PM Modi will attend the sixth Deepotsav, which is expected to break a Guinnes World Record with 18 lakh earthen lamps being lit in the temple town on the eve of the festive occasion of Diwali.

