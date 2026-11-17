Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate four toppers from Uttar Pradesh at the 5th National Skills Convocation 2026 to be held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on November 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (FILE PHOTO)

They are among 52 all-India toppers of various skill development and vocational courses who will be feted at the event, according to UP vocational education, skill development and entrepreneurship minister Kapil Dev Agarwal.

The four toppers from Uttar Pradesh are Shahbaz Khan (30), Pratibha (29), Prachi Vishwakarma (31) and Abdul Mobin (23).

The trainees secured first positions across the country in the main examination of the All India Craftsmen Training Scheme and Craftsmen Instructor Training Scheme established by the Directorate General of Training.

Shahbaz Khan (30), who trained in the electronics mechanic trade under the craft instructor training scheme (CITS), became the all-India topper, scoring 745 out of 750 marks. He went to the Institute for Training of Trainers (ITOT), Aliganj, Lucknow, for year-long training.

Shahbaz, a resident of Ayodhya, aims to become an ITI instructor and is preparing for competitive examinations. His father Mobin Khan is a transporter, and his mother Shaba Khan a homemaker.

Pratibha (29), an electrician trade trainee, also scored 745 out of 750 in the craft instructor training scheme exam. Pratibha, who completed her one-year training from ITOT, Aliganj, hails from Gorakhpur.

Her father Ashok Kumar is a retired teacher and her mother Premlata, is a homemaker. Pratibha, who said her unwavering focus on her studies helped her get good marks, is an instructor with a private company in Delhi.

Prachi Vishwakarma (31) completed her training in dress making from ITOT, Aliganj and secured 745 marks out of 750 in the CITS exam held in June this year (non-engineering zone). Currently doing apprenticeship from the same institution, she hails from Lucknow and is preparing to become an instructor after gaining work experience.Her father is employed in the private sector.

Abdul Mobin (23) achieved the distinction of becoming the all India topper from the Central Zone in the mechanic diesel trade of ITI by scoring 599 out of 600 marks. Abdul is a resident of Lucknow’s Faizullahganj. His father Moinuddin is a tailor, and his mother Nargis is a homemaker. Abdul aspires to be an assistant loco pilot or technician with the Indian Railways.

He is currently enrolled in the craft instructor training scheme, a flagship national programme.

Organised by the Central government’s Directorate General of Training (DGT), the event is being held outside Delhi for the first time.

“Hosting the 5th Skill Convocation in Lucknow is a testament to the state’s robust training system and the growing competence of its youth,”the minister added.