PM Modi to unveil 2,248-cr projects in Varanasi on Aug 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a total of 53 development projects worth ₹2,248 crore during his visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on August 2, Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel said. 38 projects to be launched, 15 set for inauguration during PM Modi’s visit on August 2 (Sourced)

Of the total, foundation laying of 38 projects worth ₹1,618 crore is planned, while 15 projects worth ₹630 crore are scheduled for inauguration, Patel added.

Patel informed that the Prime Minister’s visited his parliamentary constituency 50 times. He said that each visit of Modi to Varanasi has contributed to the city’s development.

Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said that Patel has instructed party workers to ensure a high turnout at the PM’s public meeting.

Continuous meetings are being conducted in various mandals of the district and metropolis, with specific responsibilities being assigned to party workers to ensure the success of the event. Following a preparatory meeting, BJP workers also conducted a cleanliness campaign at a temple complex in Jansa.