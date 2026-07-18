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PM Modi virtually inaugurates redeveloped Aishbagh rly stn

“Strong infra and seamless connectivity laying foundation for a prosperous India...with the pace of development under PM Modi’s leadership, we are steadily moving towards the vision of a developed India by 2047,” says deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Published on: Jul 18, 2026 08:39 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the redeveloped Aishbagh Junction railway station through video conferencing, during an event in Punjab, as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme under which 75 modernised railway stations across 20 states were dedicated to the nation.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and other dignitaries at the inauguration of the redeveloped Aishbagh railway station, revamped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and other dignitaries at the inauguration of the redeveloped Aishbagh railway station, revamped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The scheme is aimed at transforming stations into modern transport hubs equipped with improved passenger amenities, better infrastructure, digital technology, energy-efficient systems and architectural features reflecting local art and culture, a railway official said.

The Aishbagh station, redeveloped at a cost of 24.13 crore by the North Eastern Railway’s (NER) Lucknow division, has been upgraded with improved passenger amenities, enhanced accessibility and modern infrastructure.

The inauguration programme at Aishbagh was attended by UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth, MLCs Lalji Prasad Nirmal and Mukesh Sharma, senior railway officials and other public representatives.

“Strong infrastructure and seamless connectivity are laying the foundation for a prosperous India. With the pace of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, we are steadily moving towards the vision of a developed India by 2047,” said Pathak.

Officials said further expansion is planned with the construction of a six-metre-wide foot overbridge from September 2026. Additional lifts and escalators will be installed on all platforms after the project is completed, making Aishbagh a fully modern and passenger-friendly railway hub.

 
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