PoK ours, we will take it back: Amit Shah in Uttar Pradesh

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday reiterated that PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) belongs to India and “we will take it back.” Union home minister Amit Shah addressing a public meeting in Allahabad parliamentary constituency. (HT Photo)

He also said the leaders of the INDIA bloc were simply dedicated to ensuring the welfare of their kin while the NDA, an alliance of patriots led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wants to take India forward and make it the third most powerful economy in the world.

Those entrenched in dynastic politics cannot be trusted to strengthen the nation’s democracy, Amit Shah said.

He accused the INDIA bloc parties, including Congress, of spreading the lie that if the Modi government gets a third term, it will end reservation.

Shah was speaking at public meetings in Allahabad and Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituencies in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Both constituencies will vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 25. The BJP has fielded Neeraj Tripathi from Allahabad and BP Saroj from Machhlishahr.

At the Allahabad rally, Shah asserted that the Modi government is “not afraid of atom bombs”. The comment appeared to be a jibe at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remarks that “India should respect Pakistan because it has atom bomb.”

“Mani Shankar Aiyar, one of their leaders, has asked us not to talk about PoK. He is saying that Pakistan has atom bombs and we should not demand our rights over PoK. I want to tell you that this is the Narendra Modi government and we are not afraid of atom bombs. PoK belongs to India and we will take it back,” Shah said at the rally held in Soraon village of Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Similarly, he said in Machhlishahr, “The Congress party, the Samajwadi Party, this INDIA alliance threatens us, asks to give respect to Pakistan, because they (Pakistan) have the atom bomb. Rahul Baba, if you want to be afraid then be afraid of the atom bomb, today, from Machhlishahr, I am telling you that Pakistan occupied Kashmir belongs to India, will remain so and we will take it (PoK).”

Modi’s term saw the historic removal of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, effectively integrating Kashmir with India after it remained pending for 70 years under the Congress tenure, Shah said at both rallies.

“In Kashmir, one had to go with the army to hoist the tricolour, today the procession of Lord Shri Krishna takes place at Lal Chowk,” he said in Machhlishahr.

On reservation, he said, “I want to tell you that Modiji has a full majority government for last 10 years, but he has never used the majority to remove reservation. The Congress, the SP and the BSP are telling lies. As long as there is even a single MP from the BJP, no one can touch reservation.”

At the rally in Allahabad constituency, he said the parties within the INDIA bloc, who criticise Modi, are themselves dynastic parties. Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Yadav, Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin and Mamata Banerjee aim to make their sons, daughters and nephews chief ministers and prime ministers.