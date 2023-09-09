Police manhandle woman, daughter during property eviction drive

Police in Lucknow allegedly manhandled and thrashed a woman and her daughter while evicting them from their property for failing to clear loan debts.

In the videos online, three women constables can be seen assaulting the mother and daughter. At one point, Seema loses consciousness after being slammed to the ground during the kerfuffle.

The incident, videos of which were doing the rounds on social media, reportedly took place on Thursday and the property in question is located near Kakori Crossing in the city.

Accompanied by personnel from Para police station, a team of revenue officials reached the property owned by Seema Gupta to evict her and her daughter from the premises.

As the two women objected to it, the police used force to remove them.

Responding to the incident later in the day, the Lucknow police commissionerate released a statement: “After orders of the High Court, and on the instructions of District Magistrate, Lucknow, a team of Revenue officials had come to the spot...for which a security force from Para police station was deployed. The women obstructed government work and started quarrelling with the revenue department team and the police. To control the situation, the help of female constables was taken.”

Commenting on the incident, Para station house officer Shrikant Rai defended police action and said it was the two women who first assaulted police officials. “The [high] court has ordered for eviction of the inhabitants from the 750 sq.feet property owned by Seema Gupta. When we reached there, they started misbehaving with our constables. They also hit our constables and bit them. The viral video on social media is one-sided. We also have a video showing them misbehaving with us,” Rai said.

