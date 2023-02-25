Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP Police personnel deputed for Yogi Adityanath's security shoots himself dead

PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Feb 25, 2023 09:12 AM IST

Police personnel deputed in the security of UP CM Yogi was cleaning his service revolver and accidentally shot himself in the head.

A police personnel deputed in the security of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath died after he accidentally shot himself in the head with his service revolver, police said.

The deceased, Sandeep Yadav, was scheduled to join duty on Saturday. (Representational Image)

The incident took place on Friday. The deceased, Sandeep Yadav, was scheduled to join duty on Saturday, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra said.

"Yadav was cleaning his revolver at his house located within the Masauli police station limits when the gun accidentally got fired. The bullet hit him on the head and he died on the spot," the officer said.

Yadav's body was sent for post mortem and the matter is being investigated, police said.

