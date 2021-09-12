Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Police reshuffle before Uttar Pradesh assembly election: Changes in screening process likely
lucknow news

Police reshuffle before Uttar Pradesh assembly election: Changes in screening process likely

The rethink comes as some senior police officials feel that the existing screening criteria will disturb the distribution of the police force across the state before the Uttar Pradesh assembly election and affect routine police work
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 10:55 PM IST
The present order is for shifting police personnel in Uttar Pradesh if they complete three years in one district till March 2022. (FILE PHOTO)

Changes are likely in the screening process for police inspectors and sub-inspectors (S-Is) for a reshuffle ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly election, said a police official privy to the development here on Sunday.

The rethink comes as some senior police officials feel that the existing screening criteria will disturb the distribution of the police force across the state before the Uttar Pradesh assembly election and affect routine police work, the official said.

The official said a discussion is on among top officials for transferring sub-inspectors and inspectors from one Vidhan Sabha constituency to another. He said the present order was for shifting the inspectors and the sub-inspectors from one district to another if they complete three years of their posting till March 2022.

“Only those police personnel are likely to be transferred to other districts in case there is a complaint or inquiry pending against them or there are complaints related to election duties in the past,” he said.

He also said the amendments in the screening process were being discussed as the primary screening suggested that almost 90 per cent of the police personnel in every district across the state will be new police if the existing criteria is applied and it may cause a major problem in routine policing as well as the election process.

Earlier, the state government constituted two committees to screen officers from sub-inspector to ASP rank posted in different districts, said senior police officials here.

One committee headed by additional director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar and comprising two other members will screen inspectors and S-Is.

The purpose of the screening committee is to list the police personnel who have remained posted in one district for three or more years as well as those who have inquiries and complaints pending against them. Police personnel with an allegedly tainted background would be shunted out from the districts (of their current posting), said the official. Another three-member screening committee headed by director general (intelligence) DS Chauhan will screen ASPs and deputy superintendents of police (DySPs) on the same lines.

