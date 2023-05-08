Umesh Pal murder: Police to seek custody of Atiq’s son Ali

The Dhumanganj police in Prayagraj will soon seek the custody of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad’s second eldest son for questioning in connection with the murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police security personnel, senior police officials have said.

Ali Ahmad (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They said a few people had met Ali Ahmed in jail before the murders took place on February 24 this year. Ali is currently lodged at Naini Central Jail.

The police suspect that Atiq’s aides Ghulam, Sabir or Vijay Chaudhary could be among those who met Ali. Moreover, Ali’s name also surfaced during questioning of Atiq’s lawyer Khan Saulat, the officials said.

After his murder, Umesh’s wife Jaya Pal lodged a complaint against Atiq Ahmad, his wife Shaista Parveen, younger brother Khalid Azeem (Ashraf), Atiq’s sons and other assailants.

During the investigation, Atiq’s son Asad was identified as one of the assailants who committed the murders, through CCTV footage. Later, Asad was killed in an exchange of fire with the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further probe revealed the role of Atiq’s eldest sons Umar and Ali in the crime. Both Ali and Umar are lodged in different jails in connection with separate cases.

One of the assailants in the February 24 murders, Ghulam, was close to Ali. He even accompanied Ali to Meerut and a few other places, the officials said.