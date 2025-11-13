Police seize Saharanpur-registered Alto 800 car used by Shaheen’s brother in Lucknow

The police have seized a white Alto 800 car with a Saharanpur registration number (UP 11 BD 3563) from the Lucknow house of Dr Parvez Saaed Ansari (41), brother of the arrested Dr Shaheen, even as investigators continue to track possible terror networks. The Alto 800 car. (SOURCED)

During a raid by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) on Dr Parvez’s Muttakipur residence under the Madiaon police station limits in the state capital, police investigators found the Alto parked outside the house. The presence of the vehicle raised suspicion about its possible use in the terror network after which the police seized the car and placed it on the local Madiaon police station premises.

Upon verification, the car was found to have been initially registered in the name of Mohd Shoaib, resident of Chakdewli village in Saharanpur. During questioning, Shoaib told the ATS that he had sold the car online through OLX in 2021 for ₹2.2 lakh. The deal was allegedly facilitated by one Sunny, an associate of Dr Parvez in Lucknow. Shoaib said that he had received the car as a wedding gift in 2017, but was later forced to sell it due to non-payment of the loan.

He claimed he had completed all necessary formalities at the RTO during the sale, while Dr Parvez had assured him that he would re-register the vehicle with a Lucknow number, a senior official informed, adding that the ATS and intelligence units are now closely scrutinising financial transactions and communication records associated with the sale and subsequent use of the vehicle.

The ownership of the car has been transferred to Dr Parvez Saaed Ansari, according to online records accessed by HT.

WIDESPREAD SEARCHES IN SAHARANPUR

Meanwhile, the probe into the Delhi blast has intensified in Saharanpur, with intelligence agencies conducting widespread searches at several locations on Tuesday. The UP ATS has detained three close associates of Dr Adil Ahmed Rather, who was arrested from a private hospital in Saharanpur on November 6.

Special focus has been placed on verifying the background of Kashmiri students, madrasa learners, and tenants residing in Deoband town of Saharanpur district. Police have instructed landlords to ensure proper identity verification and documentation of all tenants to prevent misuse of rented accommodations.

Saharanpur additional superintendent of police Sagar Jain led a late-night inspection in Deoband on Monday, followed by a foot march with heavy police deployment. Security checks have been intensified across Uttarakhand border areas, railway stations, bus stands, and hotels.

Authorities have emphasised that every suspicious contact, financial transaction, and digital communication is being thoroughly investigated to trace any potential terror link before it can pose a larger threat.