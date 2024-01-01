Police to launch exercise to create e-rickshaw database today

Henceforth, simply scanning QR or quick response codes to be sported by battery-run rickshaws in the state capital will give out their details such as the name and background of drivers and owners and the routes they are allowed to ply on. (File)

Starting Monday, the Lucknow police will begin an exercise to create a database of each and every e-rickshaw running in the city where many traffic jams are attributed to the unchecked growth of such vehicles. As part of the move, e-rickshaws will get colour-coded stickers to easily identify the routes they’re allowed to ply on.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Every e-rickshaw will have QR codes attached to them. They will provide details about the driver and routes permitted to them. In case of violation, such e-rickshaws can be easily identified,” said Upendra Kumar Agarwal, joint commissioner of police (law and order). “The move also aims to identify criminals and minors caught driving e-rickshaws.:

MV Act to be used to rein in violators

“At present, e-rickshaws are not required to avail permits due to which their routes are not decided by the divisional transport officer. But according to Section 31 of the Police Act, it is the responsibility of the police to maintain order on roads. Similarly, Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 1988 and Act 178 of the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicles Rules, 1998 have also given adequate powers to police to control the operation of motor vehicles,” the JCP added.

Zone allotment in Feb

From January 1 to 15, around 60,000 forms will be given to e-rickshaw owners for no charge. The forms must be filled out and submitted to the authorities by January 30. Allotment of zones and colour-coded stickers will be supplied in February. This form can also be availed from the office of the divisional transport officer, who will issue the registration certificates. However, a copy of the form must be submitted to police stations prior. The authorities also plan to make the entire procedure online in future.

Lottery system likely for zones in demand

It was previously reported that the authorities had divided the district into 16 zones for the purpose. An e-rickshaw will be allowed to run on three routes. This form will be made available free of cost and can be submitted at any police station. It will be mandatory to display the receipt of the form on the e-rickshaw.