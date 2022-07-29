Police vigil in sensitive U.P. districts from today as Moharram begins

Lucknow: With Moharram beginning from Saturday, the state police have been put on the alert and officials of communally sensitive districts have been told to make necessary police deployment on Tazia procession routes as well as mourning places.

Senior police officials at the police headquarters in Lucknow have asked the district police chiefs to carry out flag march in sensitive localities to instil a sense of security among people and sound a warning to trouble -makers.

The month of Moharram marks the start of the Islamic calendar and is one of its most sacred months. And the 1st, 7th, 8th, 9th , 10th and 12th Moharram processions are sensitive following which elaborate security arrangements have been made.

UP police additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said detailed guidelines had been issued to the officials of sensitive districts and the district police chiefs had been asked to ensure that only those processions be allowed that were taken out traditionally in the past. No new processions or routes would be allowed.

He said police conducted flag march on Moharram procession routes in most of the districts on Friday. He also said directions were issued to remove all posters and banners from the processions routes to avert any law-and-order problem and maintain peace. Construction material or other things lying on the routes would also be removed.

He said the officials had been told to counter rumour-mongering through social media platforms that often led to trouble. They were also told to help in making necessary arrangements by municipal corporation, Jal Nigam, health and public works department.

In Lucknow, commissioner of police (CP) DK Thakur said the city police were prepared well in advance and had divided the entire Old city (which mainly had Muslim population and observed Moharram mourning) into five zones and sectors. He said intensive deployment of police force was done according to the sensitivity of every zone and sector.

Another police official said close circuit television (CCTv) cameras were installed on routes on which Moharram procession would be taken out. He said at least 50 police personnel would be equipped with body worn cameras to keep watch on every activity during the procession and drones would also be used for aerial vigil. Besides, 70 motorcycle mobiles would be patrolling in the entire Old city to ensure peace during Moharram, he added.

The official said the religious leaders and other influential people were asked to help police and administration in curbing rumour-mongering and trouble. He said the administration would keep sharing each and every development during this period so that people may not get misled by the rumour-mongers.

