Positive changes visible due to welfare schemes over 12 years: Chaudhary

Union minister of state for finance and BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Wednesday said the welfare schemes launched by the Centre and the state government had brought visible changes in the lives of common people and their benefits had reached the last person in society. He said continuous efforts were being made to realise the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Union minister of state for finance and BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary during a programme in Varanasi. (HT)

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Chaudhary was speaking after inaugurating a five-day exhibition at the Trade Facilitation Centre (TFC) in Badalalpur to mark 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The exhibition, themed “12 Years of Trust, Development and Public Welfare”, showcases the achievements and welfare initiatives of the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government.

He said India had achieved historic milestones in development, good governance, infrastructure, cultural pride and the welfare of the poor, youth, farmers and women over the past 12 years. The exhibition, he said, would help communicate the governments’ development journey and achievements to the public.

Chaudhary said such events were important to familiarise people, especially the youth, with government schemes and initiatives through facts, data and visual presentations.

Assistant director of the Information and Public Relations Office, Varanasi, Surendra Nath Pal said the exhibition would remain open to the public from 9.30 am to 6 pm till June 21.

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{{^usCountry}} Public welfare camps, health camps, interactions with eminent citizens and a district-level Swadeshi Saras Mela are also being organised at the venue from June 17 to 21. Several ministers, legislators and senior officials attended the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Public welfare camps, health camps, interactions with eminent citizens and a district-level Swadeshi Saras Mela are also being organised at the venue from June 17 to 21. Several ministers, legislators and senior officials attended the event. {{/usCountry}}

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‘Modi has revived sports culture’

Meanwhile, during the ‘Pragati Path Yatra’ event at Dr Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Sigra, Chaudhary said that PM Narendra Modi had undertaken unprecedented work to revive sports culture at the grassroots level.

“PM Modi has gifted the youth of his parliamentary constituency, Kashi, a modernised Sampurnanand Sports Stadium. The complex now offers facilities for more than 21 indoor sports under one roof,” he said.

Chaudhary attended another programme, ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sammelan’, held at the Trade Facilitation Centre (TFC) in Badalalpur.

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