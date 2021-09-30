Post-Covid loneliness, depression pose a greater risk for elderly: Doctors

Life changed for the elderly during the pandemic and many now are suffering from loneliness and depression along with rapid memory loss, said doctors.

“Loss of one of the partners, prolonged post-covid trouble like weak chest and memory loss are some of the key factors that the virus gave to the elderly. They are facing trouble even today, even as the second wave peak is gone and new cases in the state are less than 10 per day,” said Prof Kauser Usman, HoD geriatric medicine at the King George’s Medical University.

According to the health department data, of the total 2.38 lakh cases in Lucknow, 33% (79,099) were people above 50 years of age. In all 42,649 people between the age of 50 and 60 years and 36,450 above 60 years tested positive for Covid. Since January 01, 2020, 723 people between 50 and 60 years of age and 1378 above 60 years of age died after testing positive for Covid. Lucknow has over 5 lakh elderly population.

Apart from age-related issues, elderly, post-covid, are facing increased bouts of depression and joint pain due to inaccessibility to the outside world and in some cases weak lungs. “Sudden loss of a spouse and that too in a situation where the other partner is unable to meet their spouse during their last days (due to covid restrictions) is a great emotional trauma and causes loss of physical strength too,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

“Many elderly patients come to OPD. Some do not have anyone at home as their children live in other cities. Loneliness is the biggest risk for these elderly,” said Prof Usman.

Doctors said that children or even neighbours should ensure that the elderly are not left alone.