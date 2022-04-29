Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: LDA forms 10 teams to execute registries of 1,965 allottees
The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Friday constituted 10 teams for executing registries of 1,965 allottees of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at its Sharda Nagar housing project.
Presiding over the meeting, LDA vice chairman Akshay Tripathi instructed officials to soon handover houses to allottees under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
The development authority has already handed over allotment letters to 1,965 allottees.
For executing registries of all allottees, the LDA vice chairman constituted 10 teams and each team will execute registries of around 200 homebuyers.
The LDA’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Sharda Nagar has received several awards.
Recently, a team from the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) had visited LDA’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Sharda Nagar and commended the quality of road being constructed there.
The LDA has used for the first time stone matrix asphalt technique for constructing roads in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Sharda Nagar. This technique is used in all developed countries as roads constructed with this technology are more durable and last for more than 20 years.
Experts at work at famous Kabar lake in Begusarai to study climate change
A team of scientists from the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences, Lucknow, have been camping near the famous Kabar lake in Begusarai district of Bihar since last week to study the kind of climate and seasonal variations that were there in our country nearly 40,000 years ago, a member of the team said. The Kabar lake is the first and the only Ramsar site in Bihar.
Basketball player’s ‘suicide’: Rly coach booked for abetment, Kerala CM writes to Nitish
The Patna police Friday registered a case of abetment to suicide against an East Central Railway official, also a basketball coach, in connection with the suicide of a 23-year-old national level basketball player, hailing from Kerala, in Bihar's capital earlier this week, police officials said, even as Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar seeking a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.
Tribal group locks Latehar district officers, wants panchayat polls scrapped
A group of tribals in Jharkhand's Latehar have laid siege to the district collectorate for four days now, demanding cancellation of the panchayat polls in the district, which they claim is “unconstitutional,” officials said. Bahadur Tana Bhagat, district secretary of a tribal sub-group, Akhil Bharatiya Tana Bhagat Samiti, said they would not leave the premises until they get to speak to either the President or the Governor. When contacted, the deputy commissioner Abu Imran said he would speak later.
Giraffe gives birth to calf at Patna zoo, number rises to 7
A giraffe at the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, commonly known as Patna Zoo, has given birth to a female calf, zoo officials said on Friday. According to a zoo official, the population of giraffes at Patna zoo has now reached seven with the addition of the new family member. Patna zoo has the second largest giraffe population after the Alipore zoo in Kolkata.
Teen’s body stuffed inside sack washes ashore Versova Beach two days after she went missing
Mumbai: The body of a teenage girl, stuffed in a sack with her hands and legs tied, washed ashore Versova Beach on Thursday evening. The 19-year-old girl was found dead two days after her parents registered a missing case at Goregaon police station. The Versova police have registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code for 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 302 (murder) against an unknown person. Her father is a taxi driver.
