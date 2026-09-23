PRAMAAN: Lucknow police turn crash data into road-safety action

Lucknow

For representation only (Sourced)

Lucknow police are turning nearly three years of road accident records into a citywide map of crash-prone locations through PRAMAAN (Police Road Accident Monitoring, Assurance and Analytics Network). A five-member team is analysing every accident FIR since January 2024 to identify recurring patterns and recommend measures to prevent fatalities. A pilot exercise in Gosaiganj covering 191 crashes and 104 fatalities has already identified 18 high-risk locations for further examination.

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“Rather than simply counting crashes, the team will analyse every road-accident FIR registered in the commissionerate since January 2024, extract around 25 key parameters and build a central database,” said DCP Traffic Raveena Tyagi on Tuesday.

Lucknow police officials said the database will record the exact accident location, latitude and longitude, time, vehicles involved, collision type, casualties, road classification and whether the crash occurred at a junction or mid-block, among other details.

Police will cross-check the data with the Centre’s e-DAR/iRAD accident database to identify missing, incomplete or inconsistent entries. Officials said accurate location and road classification data would be important in deciding engineering and enforcement measures.

Locations identified as recurring or serious crash hotspots will be physically inspected for road geometry, visibility, lighting, signage, median openings, pedestrian movement, parking and junction design. Drone imagery, geo-spatial assessment, photographs and videos may also be used, along with applicable Indian Roads Congress guidelines.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, location-specific reports will recommend measures ranging from road markings, signage and targeted enforcement to longer-term works such as junction redesign, service roads and underpasses. The recommendations will be sent to agencies including NHAI, PWD, LDA, Nagar Nigam, the transport department and traffic police, depending on the issue. “The system also includes daily monitoring of new accident information received through FIRs, UP-112, the traffic social media cell, and the traffic police helpline. Accidents that do not result in FIRs can also be recorded after verification.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, location-specific reports will recommend measures ranging from road markings, signage and targeted enforcement to longer-term works such as junction redesign, service roads and underpasses. The recommendations will be sent to agencies including NHAI, PWD, LDA, Nagar Nigam, the transport department and traffic police, depending on the issue. “The system also includes daily monitoring of new accident information received through FIRs, UP-112, the traffic social media cell, and the traffic police helpline. Accidents that do not result in FIRs can also be recorded after verification.” {{/usCountry}}

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UP-112 response vehicles have been asked to preserve photographs, videos and other first-hand information from accident scenes. A WhatsApp coordination group links UP-112, traffic control, the social-media cell, helpline, police stations, critical corridor teams and ZFD personnel for quicker verification, an official said.

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