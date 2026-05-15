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Prateek Yadav’s mortal remains consigned to flames in Lucknow

Prateek Yadav, aged 38, passed away on Wednesday morning after suffering from a lung-related illness.

Published on: May 15, 2026 07:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The mortal remains of Prateek Yadav, stepbrother of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, were consigned to flames at the Baikunth Dham cremation ground here on Thursday afternoon amid an outpouring of grief from family, political leaders and supporters.

Samajwadi Party MP Aditya Yadav and others carrying the bier of Prateek Yadav, in Lucknow on Thursday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

Prateek Yadav, aged 38, passed away on Wednesday morning after suffering from a lung-related illness. His last rites were performed more than 24 hours after his death. His father-in-law Arvind Singh Bisht lit the funeral pyre. Akhilesh Yadav placed wood on the pyre and paid his final respects. Prateek’s two daughters also participated in the rituals by offering wood.

The funeral procession drew thousands of mourners who walked alongside the truck carrying the body, raising slogans of “Prateek Yadav Amar Rahe.” Shivpal Yadav’s son Aditya Yadav, the Samajwadi Party MP from Badaun, and other family members shouldered the mortal remains. As per tradition, the body was placed on the ground five times during the journey, including a brief halt near the Samajwadi Party office close to Prateek’s residence.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Prateek Yadav’s mortal remains consigned to flames in Lucknow
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Prateek Yadav’s mortal remains consigned to flames in Lucknow
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