Prayagraj among 6 tourist destinations in UP for students’ study tours

PRAYAGRAJ: Six tourist destinations, including Prayagraj, have been identified in Uttar Pradesh by the Union Government for students of higher education institutions (HEIs) to visit under the “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB)” scheme to study regions as a part of their curriculum.

As per the list forwarded to all HEIs, including Allahabad University (AU), the places selected by the Union Ministry of Tourism include Jhansi, Sarnath, Shravasti, Kushinagar, Kapilavastu and Prayagraj, according to AU officials.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in its recent missive to vice-chancellors of universities and principals of all colleges, said the National Education Policy (NEP), proposed to strengthen and promote the spirit of EBSB among students. It said that as an activity related to EBSB for implementation of NEP, (2020) students should visit 100 identified tourist destinations across the country, the officials shared.

Accordingly, educational institutions are required to send students under the EBSB programme to study the destinations and their history, scientific contributions, traditions, indigenous literature and knowledge as a part of augmenting their knowledge about different areas to understand the rich culture and diversity of the country, added the missive, a copy of which is with HT.

“AU vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava chaired a meeting with principals of all constituent colleges in the North Hall on September 28. She highlighted this initiative of the central government and UGC and urged the principals to take these up as per the guidelines issued by the Centre. The VC also informed them that the time spent on these tours by the students would be added to their study and academic hours,” said AU PRO Jaya Kapoor.

Urging the universities and colleges to organise the visits only when Covid restrictions were lifted fully, the apex higher education regulatory in its missive also said that students could be encouraged to learn about these locations digitally.

The commission has also asked for a detailed report from the HEIs of the activities undertaken to be sent to the Union Ministry of Education, which also identified five destinations in the neighbouring state of Bihar (Nalanda, Bodhgaya, Vaishali, Rajgir and Sasaram), three places in Uttarakhand (Mussoorie, Nainital and Rishikesh) and two sites each in Himachal Pradesh (Great Himalayan National Park and Shimla) and Haryana (Kurushetra and Pinjore Gardens).