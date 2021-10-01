Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Prayagraj among 6 tourist destinations in UP for students’ study tours
lucknow news

Prayagraj among 6 tourist destinations in UP for students’ study tours

As per the list forwarded to all higher educational institutions), the tourist destinations in UP selected by the Union Ministry of Tourism include Jhansi, Sarnath, Shravasti, Kushinagar, Kapilavastu and Prayagraj.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Akbar’s fort in Prayagraj. As an activity related to Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat for implementation of NEP, (2020) students should visit 100 identified tourist destinations across the country, says the University Grants Commission. (HT file)

PRAYAGRAJ: Six tourist destinations, including Prayagraj, have been identified in Uttar Pradesh by the Union Government for students of higher education institutions (HEIs) to visit under the “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB)” scheme to study regions as a part of their curriculum.

As per the list forwarded to all HEIs, including Allahabad University (AU), the places selected by the Union Ministry of Tourism include Jhansi, Sarnath, Shravasti, Kushinagar, Kapilavastu and Prayagraj, according to AU officials.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in its recent missive to vice-chancellors of universities and principals of all colleges, said the National Education Policy (NEP), proposed to strengthen and promote the spirit of EBSB among students. It said that as an activity related to EBSB for implementation of NEP, (2020) students should visit 100 identified tourist destinations across the country, the officials shared.

Accordingly, educational institutions are required to send students under the EBSB programme to study the destinations and their history, scientific contributions, traditions, indigenous literature and knowledge as a part of augmenting their knowledge about different areas to understand the rich culture and diversity of the country, added the missive, a copy of which is with HT.

RELATED STORIES

“AU vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava chaired a meeting with principals of all constituent colleges in the North Hall on September 28. She highlighted this initiative of the central government and UGC and urged the principals to take these up as per the guidelines issued by the Centre. The VC also informed them that the time spent on these tours by the students would be added to their study and academic hours,” said AU PRO Jaya Kapoor.

Urging the universities and colleges to organise the visits only when Covid restrictions were lifted fully, the apex higher education regulatory in its missive also said that students could be encouraged to learn about these locations digitally.

The commission has also asked for a detailed report from the HEIs of the activities undertaken to be sent to the Union Ministry of Education, which also identified five destinations in the neighbouring state of Bihar (Nalanda, Bodhgaya, Vaishali, Rajgir and Sasaram), three places in Uttarakhand (Mussoorie, Nainital and Rishikesh) and two sites each in Himachal Pradesh (Great Himalayan National Park and Shimla) and Haryana (Kurushetra and Pinjore Gardens).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Conversion racket case: ATS scanning records of Trust run by key accused

As monsoon departs, Uttar Pradesh records normal but scattered season

Go for aggressive campaign, Priyanka tells cadre

Kidnapping case: MP/MLA court acquits Aman Mani, two others
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP