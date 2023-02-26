Prayagraj has 30-year history of political violence

PRAYAGRAJ: Political enmity and supremacy between different gangs and groups have resulted in several shootouts and murders in Prayagraj region over the years. The murder of Umesh Pal reminded people of BSP MLA Raju Pal’s murder in 2005 when his vehicle was intercepted and sprayed with bullets in the same area around 18 years back.

Prayagraj may be considered as the sole district where three MLAs have been killed over political enmity or dispute over supremacy in the past few decades.

Phulpur BJP MLA Praveen Patel’s father Mahendra Pratap was three-time MLA from Jhunsi. In October 1993, there was a tiff between some people at his petrol pump in Andawa area. Mahendra Pratap also reached his petrol pump on receiving information. Meanwhile, some people opened fire, resulting in bullet injuries to him. MLA Mahendra Pratap was admitted to SGPGI in Lucknow for 18 days before he succumbed to his wounds.

On August 13, 1996 MLA Jawahar Yadav aka Jawahar Pandit was returning home in his car. He had reached Civil Lines when his car was sprayed with bullets. For the first time in Prayagraj (then Allahbad), a sophisticated AK-47 rifle was used in a murder. Jawahar Yadav, his driver Gulab and a commuter received bullet injuries and died. Former MP Kapilmuni Karwaria, his brothers former MLC Surajbhan Karwaria and former MLA Udaybhan Karwaria were convicted and sent to jail. However, Udaybhan is now out of jail on parole.

Raju Pal had challenged Atiq’s political supremacy in Allahabad West after he became MLA by defeating Atiq’s younger brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf in 2004 by-election. On January 25, Raju Pal’s vehicle was intercepted in Dhumanganj and sprayed with bullets. Raju Pal and his two aides were gunned down. After police investigation, the case was handed over to CBCID and then to the CBI. The central agency has filed chargesheet against 10 people, including Atiq and Ashraf. Atiq is in Sabarmati Jail while Ashraf is lodged at Bareilly Jail.