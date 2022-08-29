Prayagraj: Junior doctors, lab technicians clash at SRN hospital

Chaos prevailed at Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital after lab technicians and junior doctors clashed on Monday afternoon. Both groups allegedly used sticks and rods to assault each other in presence of police who had a tough time restoring order. The incident caused a disturbance in the busy hospital causing inconvenience to patients and attendants for around an hour, officials said.

According to reports, the face-off kick started after an emergency medical officer reportedly had an altercation with a lab technician. This led to a large number of students with a diploma in medicinal laboratory technology (DMLT) reaching the site and even breaking the glass door of a trauma room.

During this melee, a large number of junior doctors also reached the site and both sides indulged in a free for all which led to injuries to both sides. To ensure the safety of the patients, they too were shifted to another ward away from the site of the confrontation.

Getting the news, the police team stationed at the SRN Hospital police outpost also reached the site and tried to calm both sides down. They also informed senior police officials about the incident. Soon, additional police personnel were rushed to the site.

Meanwhile, both sides announced a work boycott in protest blaming the opposite side for the incident. Senior officials of the MLN Medical College, of which the SRN Hospital is an associate hospital, led by principal Dr SP Singh, SRN Hospital’s chief superintendent Dr Ajay Saxena and others also rushed to the hospital and restored the affected medical services including emergency services promising action against the guilty.

“A committee to probe the incident has been set up. Efforts are underway to identify the culprits so that action can be taken against them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the batch of students who reached the site from outside the hospital premises has been suspended for a month, Dr Singh added.

SSP-Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey said none of the groups have given a complaint to the police in connection with the incident. “However, questioning at the spot revealed that two groups had a scuffle over some petty issue,” he added.

