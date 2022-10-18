Prayagraj meet: RSS plans to widen connect with Sikhs, Christians besides Muslims

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is planning to make further inroad into the minority communities of the country, including the Muslims, Sikhs and Christians, as part of its outreach initiatives.

“The organisation has decided to deploy a team of four to five senior and experienced functionaries in all its 45 “prants” (regions) besides one at all 11 “kshetras” (zones) and begin tapping specially those members of these communities who have strong nationalist outlook,” said a senior RSS functionary aware of the planned move.

This was discussed on the third day of the ongoing Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak, a four-day national executive meeting of the RSS, under way on Vatsalya Institute campus at Gauhania in Prayagraj.

RSS chief (Sarsanghchalak) Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary (Sarkaryavah) Dattatreya Hosabale along with other top brass of the Sangh besides office bearers of all 45 “prants” (regions) of the organisation are attending the meet.

“The organisation leaders stressed on the need for sensitising the RSS volunteers regarding the Muslim and the Christian communities while emphasising the need to be patient and take due care as the issue is sensitive in nature. The top leaders made plain that instead of curiosity about the communities, the workers needed to focus on establishing contact and beginning a dialogue with community members and leaders. But this task should be undertaken by only the designated team,” a senior RSS leader said.

The RSS has decided that where numbers of Muslims and Christians are more, work on subjects of language, culture and health would be undertaken with the help of non-government organisations (NGOs).

The RSS leaders have decided that to provide a fillip to organisation’s influence among these communities, contacts with educated Muslims, who are not under the influence of radical elements, would be increased and efforts would be made to keep in regular touch with the people of both Muslim and Christian communities who are active in the religious, social and academic spheres.

Steps like extending support to those members of these communities who speak out or write in favour of nationalism and contacting those who are already in such roles have also been stressed upon during the deliberations.

Gradually increasing mutual interaction on the basis of caste, lineage, traditions, ancestors, fraternity but only after first studying and documenting these aspects before moving forward was also highlighted.

For increasing the reach among Sikh community members, contacting religious and community leaders to visiting Gurudwaras located in areas where RSS “shakhas” are being held have been recommended. Inviting Sikh community and religious leaders to social harmony events of the RSS and increasing role of Sikhs in organisation’s various activities and affiliated institutions too have been suggested.

RSS leaders have also urged contacting Sikh saints, hosting seminars and symposium highlighting the role of Sikhs in the country’s freedom struggle and involving women of the Sikh community. The RSS would now also include celebrating Sikh festivals in its annual work plan so as to ensure that the contact with the members of the Sikh community is ensured round the year.

These plans come close on the heels of the RSS chief visiting a mosque and meeting the head of the All-India Imam Organisation in New Delhi on September 23 and even meeting other Muslim community leaders in run-up to that meeting as part of Sangh’s outreach to minority communities to promote religious harmony.

Reaching out to deprived, non-elite among Muslims and other minorities on the issues of development and welfare programmes of the Modi government was one of the things flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national executive of the BJP held in Hyderabad in July this year.

