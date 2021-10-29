Prayagraj: Notorious history-sheeter injured in police encounter

A notorious history-sheeter was arrested after an encounter with a police team under Colonelganj police station in the wee hours on Friday. The injured history-sheeter was admitted to SRN hospital for treatment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested criminal was involved in hurling crude bombs in the Katra area of Prayagraj and has many criminal cases lodged against him, police said.

Circle Officer (Colonelganj) Ajeet Singh Chauhan said acting on a tip-off, joint teams of SOG and Colonelganj police laid a trap near Ayodhya Hostel in the wee hours.

Two bike-borne suspects were asked to stop, but they opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory firing, one of the miscreants was hit by a bullet in his leg while the other fled.

The injured history-sheeter was identified as Mahendra Pasi of Ramman Ka Purwa locality of Dhumnaganj.

A country made firearm and ammunition were recovered from him, he added.

Questioning him revealed that criminal Nan Bachha, who was killed in 2018 by Dhiraj Gupta and Niraj Gupta and the duo were sent to jail. To avenge Bachha’s murder, his brother had given a contract to Mahendra for killing Niraj’s father Harishchandra. Mahendra hurled crude bombs on Harishchandra, resulting in injuries to him and two others. Mahendra has over a dozen cases lodged against him at different police stations of the city, CO added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}