CBSE Class 12: Prayagraj region’s pass percentage lowest among 16 regions

The Prayagraj region, which includes 49 districts of Uttar Pradesh, recorded the lowest pass percentage of 78.05% among all 16 regions in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 examination, the result of which was declared on Friday. Students celebrate their success at a school in Prayagraj after declaration of the CBSE Class 12 results. (PTI Photo)

The Trivandrum region was in first place with a pass percentage of 99.91%. This year, the overall pass percentage of the CBSE class 12 exam is 87.33%, a decline of 5.38% as compared to 2022 when the pass percentage was 92.71%.

In the CBSE class 10 exam, the Prayagraj region stood at ninth position with a pass percentage of 92.55% among all 16 regions.

The Trivandrum region once again was in first place with a pass percentage of 99.91%. The Guwahati region with a pass percentage of 76.90% was at the bottom of the table. This year, the overall pass percentage in the CBSE class 10 exam is 93.12%, a decline of 1.28% compared to 2022 when the pass percentage was 94.40%.

In the CBSE class 12 exam, the pass percentage for both girls and boys dropped this year as compared to last year. The girls’ pass percentage is 90.68% while that of boys is 84.67%.

Overall, girls have done better than boys by 6.01%. In 2022, girls registered a pass percentage of 94.54% and boys 91.25%.

In CBSE class 10, too, the pass percentage of both girls and boys dropped this year as compared to last year. The girls pass percentage is 94.25% while that of the boys is 92.27%. Overall, the girls have done better than boys by 1.98%. In 2022, girls registered a pass percentage of 95.21% and boys 93.80%.

In order to avoid unhealthy competition, the CBSE has neither declared a merit list of toppers nor has it awarded first, second and third divisions to its students.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated students, parents and teachers. In a tweet in Hindi, the chief minister said, “Hearty congratulations to all the students, their parents and teachers who got success in the CBSE 10th and 12th exams. This success is a reflection of your talent, dedication and hard work. Best wishes to all of you for your bright future.”