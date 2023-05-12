Home / Cities / Lucknow News / CBSE Class 12: Prayagraj region’s pass percentage lowest among 16 regions

CBSE Class 12: Prayagraj region’s pass percentage lowest among 16 regions

ByHT Correspondents, Lucknow/prayagraj
May 13, 2023 12:57 AM IST

In CBSE class 10, the Prayagraj region ranks ninth among all 16 regions. The examination results were declared on Friday.

The Prayagraj region, which includes 49 districts of Uttar Pradesh, recorded the lowest pass percentage of 78.05% among all 16 regions in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 examination, the result of which was declared on Friday.

Students celebrate their success at a school in Prayagraj after declaration of the CBSE Class 12 results. (PTI Photo)
Students celebrate their success at a school in Prayagraj after declaration of the CBSE Class 12 results. (PTI Photo)

The Trivandrum region was in first place with a pass percentage of 99.91%. This year, the overall pass percentage of the CBSE class 12 exam is 87.33%, a decline of 5.38% as compared to 2022 when the pass percentage was 92.71%.

In the CBSE class 10 exam, the Prayagraj region stood at ninth position with a pass percentage of 92.55% among all 16 regions.

The Trivandrum region once again was in first place with a pass percentage of 99.91%. The Guwahati region with a pass percentage of 76.90% was at the bottom of the table. This year, the overall pass percentage in the CBSE class 10 exam is 93.12%, a decline of 1.28% compared to 2022 when the pass percentage was 94.40%.

In the CBSE class 12 exam, the pass percentage for both girls and boys dropped this year as compared to last year. The girls’ pass percentage is 90.68% while that of boys is 84.67%.

Overall, girls have done better than boys by 6.01%. In 2022, girls registered a pass percentage of 94.54% and boys 91.25%.

In CBSE class 10, too, the pass percentage of both girls and boys dropped this year as compared to last year. The girls pass percentage is 94.25% while that of the boys is 92.27%. Overall, the girls have done better than boys by 1.98%. In 2022, girls registered a pass percentage of 95.21% and boys 93.80%.

In order to avoid unhealthy competition, the CBSE has neither declared a merit list of toppers nor has it awarded first, second and third divisions to its students.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated students, parents and teachers. In a tweet in Hindi, the chief minister said, “Hearty congratulations to all the students, their parents and teachers who got success in the CBSE 10th and 12th exams. This success is a reflection of your talent, dedication and hard work. Best wishes to all of you for your bright future.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pass percentage
pass percentage
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out