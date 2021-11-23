Prayagraj: Seeking justice for his guru, Mahant Balbeer Giri performing daily prayers

Ever since his anointment as the mahant of Baghambari Gaddi, Swami Balbeer Giri has been performing daily prayers at Bade Hanuman Temple and visiting various temples of Prayagraj and neighbouring districts with the aim of praying for the peace of the departed soul of his guru Mahant Narendra Giri as well as punishment for those responsible for the death of the former Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) chief.

The then ABAP chief Mahant Narendra Giri’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in a room of his ashram on September 20. The CBI, which was entrusted with the task of investigating the death, has recently filed a chargesheet in the CJM court of Prayagraj against Anand Giri, Adya Prasad and Sandeep Tiwari on the charges of abetment of suicide of Narendra Giri. Anand Giri was disciple of Narendra Giri, Adya Prasad was the priest of Bade Hanuman temple of Prayagraj and Sandeep is son of Adya.

“From the very next day of being entrusted the task of succeeding my guru (Mahant Narendra Giri), I have been visiting temples and religious places of Prayagraj. Although as per Mahabharat, this place has around 7 crores pilgrimage sites but it is unfortunate that we have forgotten our traditions and hence not even 500 prominent sites exist to be visited. Still, I have made up my aim not to miss any big or small site in and around Prayagraj to thank the almighty and pray that culprits responsible for death of guru get their due,” said Balbeer Giri.

Giri further said apart from ‘Shanti’ of the soul of his guru, the visits to the temples, abhisheks and other rituals are being performed by him with the wish that the culprits behind guruji’s death are punished.

“Whoever is guilty should be punished and that is why I am visiting temples of Lord Shiva continuously,” he added.

In the sequence, Giri has already offered prayers at prominent Shiva temples, including Dashashmedh Temple, Someshwar Mahadev Temple, Padila Mahadev etc. Last week, he was in Varanasi to visit Kashi Vishvanath temple.

“Seven ‘Vedpathi’ Brahmins always accompany me for performing abhishek for the peace of my departed guru’s soul,” said Giri.